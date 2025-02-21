Galthié axes Penaud and Jalibert from France team to face Italy in Six Nations

PARIS (AP) — Backs Damian Penaud and Matthieu Jalibert have been axed from France’s team to play Italy on Sunday in the Six Nations. They have paid the price for poor performances against England two weeks ago. The decision by coach Fabien Galthié on Friday came after France dominated lengthy passages of play at Twickenham but failed to put away an England side which won 26-25 at the death. It is another blow for Jalibert, who was recalled after walking out on the the squad in mid-November. Thomas Ramos will start at flyhalf. Penaud is one try away from tying Serge Blanco’s France record. He’s been replaced on the right wing by Théo Attissogbe. Léo Barré slots in at fullback.

