Gallese’s 4 saves help Orlando tie 0-0 with Union
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Pedro Gallese finished with four saves for Orlando City on Saturday night in a 0-0 tie with Philadelphia Union.
Gallese had his first shutout of the season for Orlando (3-2-2) after conceding 11 goals over his first first starts.
Andre Blake had three saves for Philadelphia (4-2-1), including a lunging one-hand stop in the 41st minute and another in the 70th.
The Union had 58% possession and outshot Orlando 20-6, 10-1 in the first half.
___
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.