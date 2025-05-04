Gallese has 5th straight shutout for Orlando City in 0-0 tie with short-handed Fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Pedro Gallese had eight saves and his fifth consecutive shutout for Orlando City on Saturday night in a 0-0 tie with Chicago, despite the Fire playing a man down for more than 50 minutes.

Orlando City (4-2-5), which is unbeaten in eight consecutive games, has not allowed a goal in 526 minutes of game time, a club record. The previous mark of 364 was set mostly during the 2023 MLS Cup playoffs.

Gallese made back-to-back saves in the 10th minute, diving to parry a shot from Philip Zinckernagel and then scrambling to swat away a put-back attempt by Hugo Cuypers, before he stopped Jonathan Bamba’s shot in the 16th.

Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady was shown a red card in the 36th minute after he collided with Orlando City’s Duncan McGuire and Chicago played a man down the rest of the way. Bamba, a midfielder, went off to make room for Jeffrey Gal, the only other goalkeeper on the roster, to replace Brady.

Gal — a 32-year-old in his third season, all with Chicago — made his MLS debut and finished with one save.

Chicago (3-4-4) is winless in six straight and had been coming off back-to-back losses, including a 7-2 to Charlotte last time out.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.