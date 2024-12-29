Gakdeng scores 21 with 12 rebounds, No. 17 UNC women beat Miami 69-60

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Maria Gakdeng tied her season high with 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, a season-best, Alyssa Ustby added 19 points and 13 boards and the No. 17 North Carolina women beat Miami 69-60. North Carolina has won three games in a row since losing its conference opener to No. 13 Georgia Tech on Dec. 15. Miami had its four-game win streak snapped. Hannah Cavinder led Miami with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Jasmyne Roberts made four 3-pointers and also scored 19 points. Roberts hit a 3-pointer for the Hurricanes that made it a seven-point game with 8:11 left in the third quarter but they got no closer.

