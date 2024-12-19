Gakdeng, Grant lead balanced No. 19 North Carolina women to 77-57 win over Florida.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Maria Gakdeng scored 14 points, Lanie Grant added 13 to lead a balanced attack and No. 19 North Carolina raced past Florida 77-57. Grant hit consecutive 3-pointers and Trayanna Crisp added another in the final minute as the Tar Heels closed the first quarter with an 11-0 run to grab a 23-7 lead. Grace Townsend hit a jumper at the last buzzer to make it 41-20 at halftime. The Gators reeled off 14-straight points in the middle of the third quarter but that only cut a 27-point deficit to 51-38. Laila Hull hit a 3-pointer to start an 8-0 North Carolina run and Florida never got closer than 15 after that. Liv McGill scored 14 points to lead Florida.

