Gael Monfils beats Taylor Fritz to reach the Australian Open’s fourth round at age 38

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Gael Monfils has joined Roger Federer as the only men to reach the Australian Open’s fourth round at age 38 or older since the tournament field expanded to 128 players in 1988. Monfils came back to beat No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (1), 6-4 on Saturday. After punctuating his victory with a 134 mph (215 kph) ace — his 24th of the afternoon, doubling Fritz’s total — Monfils did a celebratory dance at the baseline while thousands of fans at Margaret Court Arena roared, many waving red-white-and-blue French flags. Monfils started his season with a title at a hard-court event in Auckland, New Zealand, which made him the oldest man to win a tournament since at least 1990.

