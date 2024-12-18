Gabriel Jesus scores a hat trick as Arsenal reaches English League Cup semifinals

Gabriel Jesus has scored a hat trick, including a crucial second goal from an offside position, as Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 3-2 to advance to the English League Cup semifinals. Replays showed that Jesus was offside for his goal that made it 2-1 in the 73rd minute at Emirates Stadium. There is no video review until the semifinals of the competition. The Brazil striker had equalized in the 54th and completed his first hat trick for Arsenal in the 81st to give his team a two-goal cushion. Jesus had previously only scored one goal in 20 appearances in all competitions this season. There are two other quarterfinal matches being played: Newcastle vs. Brentford and Southampton vs. Liverpool.

