Gabriel Jesus’ knee injury ‘not looking good,’ says Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Gabriel Jesus’ knee injury is “not looking good”, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says. The Brazil striker was taken off after 40 minutes in Arsenal’s FA Cup loss to Manchester United on Sunday. He will undergo further test to determine the severity of the damage sustained, but Arteta did not sound positive when speaking ahead of his team’s Premier League game against Tottenham on Wednesday. Arsenal is already without Bukayo Saka due to a hamstring injury.

