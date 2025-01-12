Gabriel Jesus’ knee injury is a ‘big worry’ to Arsenal manager Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says there is a “big worry” over Gabriel Jesus after the striker was carried off on a stretcher with a knee injury during the first half of the FA Cup loss to Manchester United. The Brazilian was hurt while attempting to tackle Bruno Fernandes as the United captain prepared to take a shot. Jesus immediately signaled to the bench that he was in pain and had his jersey over his head as he was taken off the field in the 40th minute. Arsenal lost 5-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. The precise nature of Jesus’ injury wasn’t immediately clear. Arteta says “it’s not looking good.”

