Gabriel goads Haaland after goal in Arsenal-Man City match in latest chapter of their spiky rivalry

Arsenal defender Gabriel didn’t waste his chance to get his own back on Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Neither, cheekily, did Myles Lewis-Skelly.

After Martin Odegaard gave Arsenal a 1-0 lead inside two minutes of its Premier League match against City on Sunday, Gabriel was seen celebrating in the face of Haaland immediately after the goal.

It was likely a direct response to a clash between the two players in the spiky first league meeting between the teams this season, on Sept. 22.

On that occasion, Haaland threw the ball against the back of Gabriel’s head after City scored an equalizer deep into stoppage time.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Emirates stadium in London, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant

Midway through the second half on Sunday, Lewis-Skelly scored to put Arsenal 3-1 up and marked the goal by sitting down, crossing his legs and delivering a “Zen” celebration — one often used by Haaland.

In that 2-2 game in September, Haaland used words that appeared to belittle Lewis-Skelly during a mid-match confrontation.

The 18-year-old Lewis-Skelly, who plays at left back, was only available for Sunday’s game after having a red card controversially awarded against Wolverhampton last weekend rescinded.

The needle was still clearly there between Arsenal and City — and the Premier League didn’t hesitate to flag it up.

On its official X site followed by more than 45 million people, the Premier League posted a picture of the incident between the pair alongside the words: “The latest chapter in the long-running Erling Haaland vs. Gabriel series.”

Arsenal was leading 4-1 after 76 minutes, with Haaland scoring City’s goal.

