Future of the “tush push” comes down to a vote by NFL owners

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The future of the “tush push” should be decided on Tuesday following debates about the safety of a play that’s helped the Philadelphia Eagles win one Super Bowl and reach another.

NFL owners are set to vote on Green Bay’s proposal to ban the play along with other potential rules changes, including playoff seeding and kickoffs.

Even though the league has said there haven’t been any injuries reported as a result of the “tush push,” the potential risk involved in Philadelphia’s version of the quarterback sneak has sparked intense discussions.

The Packers, who lost to the Eagles in a wild-card playoff game, also cited pace of a play as a reason to consider eliminating the play. Rams coach Sean McVay is against it. Los Angeles also lost to Philadelphia in the playoffs. Bills coach Sean McDermott is leading the push to get rid of it even though Buffalo used it more than any team other than the Eagles.

It’ll take 24 of 32 votes to approve the ban.

“I feel where I’m most concerned is, even though there is not significant data out there to this point, my biggest concern is the health and safety of the players, first and foremost,” McDermott said at the league meetings on Monday. “It’s two things. It’s force, added force, No. 1, and then the posture of the players, being asked to execute that type of play, that’s where my concern comes in. … I’m not a doctor. I’m not going to get too deep into that situation there, in terms of how much data, how much sample. I don’t think that’s really always the best way to go. There is other data out there that suggests when you’re in a posture like we’re talking about, that can lead to serious injury. I think being responsible and proactive in that regard is the right way to go.”

The Eagles began using the play in short-yardage situations in 2022. Two or three players line up behind quarterback Jalen Hurts and push him forward. Several other teams, including the Bills, began using it but no team has matched Philadelphia’s success rate.

“Tough play to stop but then you’re listening to that and the medical side and you probably could go either way with it,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, whose team lost 40-22 to the Eagles in the Super Bowl. “But I would say if it’s putting a player in a bad position, then you probably have to do something about it. But if it’s not, it’s a heck of a play.”

Other changes include making the dynamic kickoff rule permanent and overhauling the playoff format.

The NFL competition committee has recommended sticking with the kickoff rule that was redesigned last year and tweaking it to move touchbacks to the 35-yard line in hopes of generating even more returns.

The Detroit Lions proposed that playoff seeding should be based on record instead of automatically placing division winners in the top four spots.

The committee also proposed an expansion of instant replay to allow replay assist to consult on-field officials to overrule objective calls such as facemask penalties, whether there was forcible contact to the head or neck area, horse-collar tackles or tripping if there was “clear and obvious” evidence that a foul didn’t occur. Replay would also be able to overturn a roughing the kicker or running into the kicker penalty if video replay showed the defender made contact with the ball.

