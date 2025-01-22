Furuhashi has 3 disallowed goals but Celtic still advances in Champions League

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi had a first-half hat trick of goals all disallowed in the Champions League against Young Boys. The game at Celtic Park was eventually won 1-0 sending the Scottish champion into the knockout rounds for the first time since 2013. It was watched by rock star Rod Stewart who is famously a fan. He saw a penalty kick by Arne Engels also saved. Somehow, Celtic went in at half time still at 0-0. Furuhashi was later judged offside when thinking he scored in the sixth and 34th minutes. A video review for a foul overturned another possible goal in the 31st.

