Fulwiley scores 17, No. 2 South Carolina uses 17-0 second-half run to beat Missouri, 83-52

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 17 points to lead South Carolina’s balanced offense, and the second-ranked Gamecocks used a 17-0 run in the second half to beat Missouri 83-52 in their SEC opener Thursday night. Te-Hina Paopao and Ashlyn Watkins added 11 points apiece, and Tessa Johnson had 10, helping the Gamecocks beat the Tigers for the fourth straight time and win their eighth straight since losing to UCLA on Nov. 24. Ashton Judd led the Tigers with 15 points while Grace Slaughter had 13.

