Fudd and Strong dominate as No. 7 UConn rolls past Xavier without All-American guard Paige Bueckers.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd had 18 of her 23 points in the first half as No. 7 UConn rolled to an 81-27 win over Xavier on Wednesday night. Sarah Strong added 15 points _ all in the first half _ with seven rebounds and five steals for UConn (14-2, 5-0 Big East). UConn played without leading scorer Paige Bueckers. Bueckers suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s win over Villanova. There is no timetable for her return but UConn coach Geno Auriemma thought there was a chance Bueckers could return next week. Irune Orio led Xavier (5-10, 0-4) with 10 points. The Musketeers, who didn’t score their 10th point until 26 seconds were left in the first half, lost their 45th straight Big East game. Xavier trailed 43-10 at that point.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.