Fudd and Strong dominate as No. 7 UConn rolls past Xavier without All-American guard Paige Bueckers.

By JIM FULLER The Associated Press
UConn's Paige Bueckers, second from right, looks to pass the ball to teammate Sarah Strong, left, during an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Villanova, Pa. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Elizabeth Robertson]

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd had 18 of her 23 points in the first half as No. 7 UConn rolled to an 81-27 win over Xavier on Wednesday night. Sarah Strong added 15 points _ all in the first half _ with seven rebounds and five steals for UConn (14-2, 5-0 Big East). UConn played without leading scorer Paige Bueckers. Bueckers suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s win over Villanova. There is no timetable for her return but UConn coach Geno Auriemma thought there was a chance Bueckers could return next week. Irune Orio led Xavier (5-10, 0-4) with 10 points. The Musketeers, who didn’t score their 10th point until 26 seconds were left in the first half, lost their 45th straight Big East game. Xavier trailed 43-10 at that point.

