Frustration and slow driving at Monaco GP as F1 rule change backfires

Going slow was one way to secure points at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday as Formula 1’s much-hyped attempt to shake up the prestigious race brought little drama.

Overtaking is near-impossible on Monaco’s narrow streets. To make the race more of a strategy contest, F1’s governing body, the FIA, required two tire changes in the hope that smartly timed pit stops would create drama.

Last year’s winner Charles Leclerc had predicted “chaos” but instead it was a frustrating race for many drivers as some drove extra slowly to create a gap for a teammate in front to pit without losing positions. Mercedes driver George Russell argued the go-slow led to dangerous situations.

Norris criticizes ‘manufactured’ racing

Winner Lando Norris was scathing about the rule change, something he saw as an attempt to create “manufactured racing.”

Norris spent much of the race behind Max Verstappen, who delayed his second stop, hoping for a red-flag stoppage. That would have allowed a free tire change, and maybe given Verstappen the win.

“There’s not been any more overtaking here. I thought that was what was wanted,” Norris said. “Now you just give people opportunity by luck, by waiting for a red flag, waiting for a safety car. You aren’t getting a more deserved winner in the end of things.”

‘Dangerously slow’ driving frustrates Russell

Mercedes driver George Russell spent much of his race stuck behind slow cars. Tensions boiled over when he accused Williams’ Alex Albon of “driving dangerously slow” and “slamming on the brakes” in a terse radio message from Russell to his team.

Russell overtook Albon by cutting a chicane, adding he’d rather “take the penalty” than wait any longer. The stewards had predicted drivers might try that and Russell landed a longer-than-usual penalty which dropped him back behind Albon. Russell finished 11th, his worst result this year.

Williams wasn’t the first team to drop the pace. Its drivers were reacting to an earlier go-slow from Racing Bulls. Liam Lawson held up cars and secured space for his teammate Isack Hadjar to make two stops before many other drivers had made one.

In the end, though, none of the more unusual strategies made much difference.

Verstappen made his long-delayed second stop and placed fourth, exactly where he’d started. Racing Bulls had little to show for its efforts as Hadjar started fifth but finished sixth. Both Williams drivers stayed in the points after each moved up a spot to ninth and 10th, but that gain was only because Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin broke down.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.