Frost, Maddie Rooney shutout Ottawa Charge 5-0 in Takeover Tour game in Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kendall Coyne Schofield scored the game-winning goal in the sixth minute of play and Maddie Rooney earned her second shutout as the Minnesota Frost blanked the Ottawa Charge 5-0 on Friday night in a PWHL game played on the home ice of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes.

The Lenovo Center hosted 10,782 fans for the league’s Takeover Tour game.

Ottawa scored eight goals and the teams combined for 11 in their last meeting, but Schofield wasted little time putting the Frost in front for good, beating starting goalkeeper Emerance Maschmeyer at the 5:47 mark of the first period. Brooke McQuigge scored in the 16th minute and Denisa Křížová scored two minutes later and Minnesota led 3-0 after a period.

Ottawa replaced Maschmeyer with Gwyneth Philips to start a scoreless second period. But Sophie Jaques pounced on a loose puck between the face-off circles and whipped a shot past Philips just 35 seconds into the third.

Ottawa had a power-play opportunity in the closing minutes, but even with an extra attacker the Charge could not get a puck past Rooney. Michela Cava added an empty net goal with 1:33 left.

Schofield’s goal is her ninth and she added an assist for 20 total points, three behind Toronto’s Hannah Miller for the league lead. Cava’s goal is her ninth of the season and Jaques picked up her 12th assist.

Rooney stopped all 19 Ottawa shots to collect the win and has now allowed one goal or fewer in six games.

Hurricanes’ captain Jordan Staal, from Thunder Bay, Ontario, visited the Ottawa dressing room before the game to read the team’s starting lineup, with his young daughters Abigail (10) and Lilah (8).

Raleigh native Mary Derrenbacher, a two-time member of Team USA’s Under 18 Women’s World Championship team, was invited into the Frost dressing room to read its starting lineup.

