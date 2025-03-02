From the deep south, the Highlanders bring the underdog spirit to Super Rugby

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Sports fans who have a soft spot for underdogs will find few underdoggier teams in Super Rugby than the Dunedin, New Zealand based Highlanders, the southernmost major professional team on the planet. The Highlanders went 2-1 for the 2025 season when they beat Moana Pasifika. That record includes a classic underdog win over the Auckland-based Blues, the defending champions and favorites for this year’s title. The 31-29 win over Moana was in keeping with the trend of the season, high-scoring and close. Nine of 15 matches so far have been decided by five points of less.

