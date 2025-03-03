From roofing to a spring training sensation, Rockies’ Jefry Yan delights with mound celebrations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — More than a decade after the bat flip became ubiquitous following a big homer in Major League Baseball, Colorado Rockies pitcher Jefry Yan might be at the forefront of a celebration revolution on the mound. The lanky Dominican left-hander has become the talk of spring training in Arizona with his animated celebrations, leaping into the air and nearly doing the splits following a strikeout. The 28-year-old says he comes by the enthusiasm honestly — a celebration of his long journey back to baseball. Yan threw a scoreless inning of relief on Sunday against the Mariners, extending his run of impressive pitching in the Cactus League.

