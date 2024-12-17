From jeers to cheers: Juventus wins back fans with 4-0 rout of Cagliari in Italian Cup

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Defending champion Juventus got fans back on its side with a 4-0 rout of Cagliari in the Italian Cup. The Bianconeri will play Empoli in the quarterfinals in February. Dusan Vlahovic broke the deadlock on the stroke of halftime and there were goals from Teun Koopmeiners and Francisco Conceição before a stunning solo effort from Nico González. Juventus beat Manchester City in the Champions League last week but had drawn four straight league matches and was booed off the field after a dismal draw at home to bottom club Venezia on Saturday.

