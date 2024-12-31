Fritz, Gauff qualify the US for the United Cup mixed teams tennis quarterfinals

PERTH, Australia (AP) — The top-seeded pair of Coco Gauff and U.S. Open finalist Taylor Fritz of the United States are into the United Cup mixed teams tennis quarterfinals. Fritz beat Borna Coric of Croatia 6-3, 6-2 Tuesday. The American team needed to win only one match Tuesday in straight sets to top Group A. Gauff was playing Donna Vekic in the later women’s singles match with the team’s place in the final eight guaranteed. The Perth quarterfinals are set for Wednesday, with the U.S. taking on China, which qualified as the best runner-up, and group winners Kazakhstan and Germany playing each other.

