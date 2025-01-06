Frisco set for its 15th and final FCS title game for now, including 11 with North Dakota State

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — This is the 11th time North Dakota State has made the journey from Fargo to Frisco in the 15 seasons since the Football Subdivision Championship game moved to the professional soccer stadium about 30 miles north of downtown Dallas. After the nine-time champion Bison play top-seeded undefeated Montana State on Monday night, a multiyear renovation project will get underway at Toyota Stadium and the FCS title game will move to Nashville the next two years. Frisco has hosted the FCS title game more than any other city. The only reason for a change now is the renovation that will leave the 20,500-seat stadium at half capacity for at least two years.

