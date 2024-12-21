Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 37, Jackson Northwest 25

Allegan 40, Coloma 13

Alma 50, Bay City John Glenn 36

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 59, Jackson Lumen Christi 42

Armada 63, Algonac 6

Blissfield 39, Onsted 27

Boyne City 51, East Jordan 46

Brimley 55, Engadine 47

Brown City 52, Otisville LakeVille 40

Burr Oak 44, Bellevue 29

Caledonia 57, Traverse City Central 38

Chelsea 55, Dexter 49

Comstock Park 50, West Michigan Aviation 22

Concord 40, Quincy 30

Dearborn Divine Child 44, Bloomfield Hills Marian 38

Dundee 50, Hillsdale 34

East Jackson 87, Coldwater Pansophia 13

Frankenmuth 57, Saginaw Swan Valley 22

Freeland 76, Garber 22

Fremont 68, Montague 23

Grand Rapids Covenant 39, Allendale 38

Grand Rapids West Catholic 56, East Grand Rapids 28

Harbor Springs 65, Maple City Glen Lake 44

Holland Black River 40, Gobles 35

Holland Christian 53, Wayland Union 46

Holland West Ottawa 41, Holland 30

Hudsonville 57, Hudsonville Unity Christian 34

Ida 45, Clinton 39

Ionia 43, Olivet 42

Jonesville 55, Eaton Rapids 38

Kalamazoo Hackett 37, Lawton 28

L’Anse 52, Calumet 51

Lutheran Westland 42, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 29

Marquette 45, Gwinn 40

Midland Bullock Creek 60, Midland Calvary 29

Muskegon Mona Shores 43, Hopkins 37

Newaygo 54, Howard City Tri-County 18

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 44, Warren Regina 40

Pickford 45, Newberry 32

Plymouth 49, St Catherine 31

Ravenna 33, Mason County Central 21

Saugatuck 58, Delton Kellogg 24

Schoolcraft 39, Parchment 31

South Haven 56, Fennville 31

South Lyon 67, Ann Arbor Huron 22

Webberville 53, Dryden 37

Wyoming 53, Coopersville 30

Ypsilanti Lincoln 35, Ypsilanti 30

Zion Christian 38, Calhoun Christian 33

