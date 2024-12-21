Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 37, Jackson Northwest 25
Allegan 40, Coloma 13
Alma 50, Bay City John Glenn 36
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 59, Jackson Lumen Christi 42
Armada 63, Algonac 6
Blissfield 39, Onsted 27
Boyne City 51, East Jordan 46
Brimley 55, Engadine 47
Brown City 52, Otisville LakeVille 40
Burr Oak 44, Bellevue 29
Caledonia 57, Traverse City Central 38
Chelsea 55, Dexter 49
Comstock Park 50, West Michigan Aviation 22
Concord 40, Quincy 30
Dearborn Divine Child 44, Bloomfield Hills Marian 38
Dundee 50, Hillsdale 34
East Jackson 87, Coldwater Pansophia 13
Frankenmuth 57, Saginaw Swan Valley 22
Freeland 76, Garber 22
Fremont 68, Montague 23
Grand Rapids Covenant 39, Allendale 38
Grand Rapids West Catholic 56, East Grand Rapids 28
Harbor Springs 65, Maple City Glen Lake 44
Holland Black River 40, Gobles 35
Holland Christian 53, Wayland Union 46
Holland West Ottawa 41, Holland 30
Hudsonville 57, Hudsonville Unity Christian 34
Ida 45, Clinton 39
Ionia 43, Olivet 42
Jonesville 55, Eaton Rapids 38
Kalamazoo Hackett 37, Lawton 28
L’Anse 52, Calumet 51
Lutheran Westland 42, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 29
Marquette 45, Gwinn 40
Midland Bullock Creek 60, Midland Calvary 29
Muskegon Mona Shores 43, Hopkins 37
Newaygo 54, Howard City Tri-County 18
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 44, Warren Regina 40
Pickford 45, Newberry 32
Plymouth 49, St Catherine 31
Ravenna 33, Mason County Central 21
Saugatuck 58, Delton Kellogg 24
Schoolcraft 39, Parchment 31
South Haven 56, Fennville 31
South Lyon 67, Ann Arbor Huron 22
Webberville 53, Dryden 37
Wyoming 53, Coopersville 30
Ypsilanti Lincoln 35, Ypsilanti 30
Zion Christian 38, Calhoun Christian 33
