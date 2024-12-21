Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blair-Taylor 66, Alma Center Lincoln 61, OT

De Pere 85, Bay Port 56

Elk Mound 55, Colfax 49

Freedom 99, Clintonville 42

Highland 74, Shullsburg 43

Hillsboro 48, Bangor 43

Hudson 72, Chippewa Falls 31

Hurley 51, Ironwood, Mich. 44

Luther 72, Prairie du Chien 45

North Crawford 81, Weston 33

Sheboygan Area Luth. 81, St. Mary 60

Tigerton 76, Bowler 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose vs. Madison Country Day, ppd.

Ozaukee vs. Saint Francis, ppd.

