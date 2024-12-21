Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blair-Taylor 66, Alma Center Lincoln 61, OT
De Pere 85, Bay Port 56
Elk Mound 55, Colfax 49
Freedom 99, Clintonville 42
Highland 74, Shullsburg 43
Hillsboro 48, Bangor 43
Hudson 72, Chippewa Falls 31
Hurley 51, Ironwood, Mich. 44
Luther 72, Prairie du Chien 45
North Crawford 81, Weston 33
Sheboygan Area Luth. 81, St. Mary 60
Tigerton 76, Bowler 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose vs. Madison Country Day, ppd.
Ozaukee vs. Saint Francis, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..