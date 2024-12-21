Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 62, Sturgeon Bay 30
Barneveld 47, Shullsburg 34
Brookfield East 71, Brookfield Central 40
Bruce 29, Prairie Farm 25
Cuba City 83, Boscobel 26
De Soto 70, La Farge 13
Fall Creek 66, Bloomer 40
Hartford 81, Grafton 44
Howards Grove 58, Random Lake 27
Kewaunee 53, Sevastopol 35
Kickapoo 62, Ithaca 24
La Crosse Central 57, Sparta 15
Lena 52, Gillett 50
Mineral Point 86, Southwestern 44
New Auburn 49, Flambeau 26
Northwestern 41, Ladysmith 39
Palmyra-Eagle 47, Faith Christian 46
Prairie du Chien 68, Westby 28
Solon Springs 72, Butternut 43
Stratford 62, Newman Catholic 23
Union Grove 72, Elkhorn Area 43
Wauwatosa East 76, Wauwatosa West 34
Winneconne 69, Ripon 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
North Crawford vs. Weston, ccd.
