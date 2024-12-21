Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 62, Sturgeon Bay 30

Barneveld 47, Shullsburg 34

Brookfield East 71, Brookfield Central 40

Bruce 29, Prairie Farm 25

Cuba City 83, Boscobel 26

De Soto 70, La Farge 13

Fall Creek 66, Bloomer 40

Hartford 81, Grafton 44

Howards Grove 58, Random Lake 27

Kewaunee 53, Sevastopol 35

Kickapoo 62, Ithaca 24

La Crosse Central 57, Sparta 15

Lena 52, Gillett 50

Mineral Point 86, Southwestern 44

New Auburn 49, Flambeau 26

Northwestern 41, Ladysmith 39

Palmyra-Eagle 47, Faith Christian 46

Prairie du Chien 68, Westby 28

Solon Springs 72, Butternut 43

Stratford 62, Newman Catholic 23

Union Grove 72, Elkhorn Area 43

Wauwatosa East 76, Wauwatosa West 34

Winneconne 69, Ripon 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

North Crawford vs. Weston, ccd.

