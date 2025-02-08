Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashley Ridge 60, Summerville 48
Aynor 50, Georgetown 37
Berkeley 41, Wando 32
Blacksburg 42, Brashier Middle College 33
Blythewood 53, Sumter 34
Calhoun County 65, Wagener-Salley 26
Camden 80, York Comprehensive 15
Chapin 64, River Bluff 47
Chesterfield 46, Cheraw 39
Christ Church Episcopal 55, Palmetto HS SC 39
Darlington 62, Hartsville 27
Dillon 41, Waccamaw 30
Dutch Fork 45, Lexington 31
First Baptist 57, Northwood Academy 43
Fort Dorchester 45, James Island 40
Gaffney 61, Spartanburg 57
Gilbert 58, Brookland-Cayce 49
Gray Collegiate Academy 51, South Aiken 17
Greenwood 39, Woodmont 27
Heathwood Hall 73, Hammond 32
Hilton Head Island 53, Colleton County 31
J.L. Mann 48, Greenville 38
Kingstree 48, Mullins 46
Lake Marion 62, Bridges 37
Landrum 54, Chesnee 24
Lee Central 86, Governors School 6
Legion Collegiate 88, Greater Cabarrus Home, N.C. 11
Lower Richland 64, Lakewood 35
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 38, Hanahan 26
Patrick Henry Academy 45, Colleton Prep 39
Pendleton 59, Belton-Honea Path 33
Ridge View 74, West Florence 24
Rock Hill 74, Northwestern 23
Scott’s Branch 50, Cross 21
Shining Light, N.C. 58, Mountain View Christian Academy 37
Socastee 35, Conway 32
South Pointe 66, Lancaster 22
Union County 51, Greer Middle College 24
West Ashley 86, R.B. Stall 18
Westside 73, Wren 32
Westwood 66, Lugoff-Elgin 24
White Knoll 43, Irmo 29
Williston-Elko 56, Blackville-Hilda 33
Woodland 54, Academic Magnet 32
