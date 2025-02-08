Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashley Ridge 60, Summerville 48

Aynor 50, Georgetown 37

Berkeley 41, Wando 32

Blacksburg 42, Brashier Middle College 33

Blythewood 53, Sumter 34

Calhoun County 65, Wagener-Salley 26

Camden 80, York Comprehensive 15

Chapin 64, River Bluff 47

Chesterfield 46, Cheraw 39

Christ Church Episcopal 55, Palmetto HS SC 39

Darlington 62, Hartsville 27

Dillon 41, Waccamaw 30

Dutch Fork 45, Lexington 31

First Baptist 57, Northwood Academy 43

Fort Dorchester 45, James Island 40

Gaffney 61, Spartanburg 57

Gilbert 58, Brookland-Cayce 49

Gray Collegiate Academy 51, South Aiken 17

Greenwood 39, Woodmont 27

Heathwood Hall 73, Hammond 32

Hilton Head Island 53, Colleton County 31

J.L. Mann 48, Greenville 38

Kingstree 48, Mullins 46

Lake Marion 62, Bridges 37

Landrum 54, Chesnee 24

Lee Central 86, Governors School 6

Legion Collegiate 88, Greater Cabarrus Home, N.C. 11

Lower Richland 64, Lakewood 35

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 38, Hanahan 26

Patrick Henry Academy 45, Colleton Prep 39

Pendleton 59, Belton-Honea Path 33

Ridge View 74, West Florence 24

Rock Hill 74, Northwestern 23

Scott’s Branch 50, Cross 21

Shining Light, N.C. 58, Mountain View Christian Academy 37

Socastee 35, Conway 32

South Pointe 66, Lancaster 22

Union County 51, Greer Middle College 24

West Ashley 86, R.B. Stall 18

Westside 73, Wren 32

Westwood 66, Lugoff-Elgin 24

White Knoll 43, Irmo 29

Williston-Elko 56, Blackville-Hilda 33

Woodland 54, Academic Magnet 32

