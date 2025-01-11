Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamo-Navajo 46, Animas 40

Albuquerque Academy 48, St. Michael’s 37

Albuquerque High 55, Volcano Vista 39

Carlsbad 64, Organ Mountain 31

Cibola 60, Eldorado 38

Cliff 50, Cobre 32

Eunice 48, Magdalena 34

Highland 44, West Mesa 37

Hobbs 66, Rio Rancho 30

Hope Christian 62, Rio Grande 17

Kirtland Central 61, Sandia 58

La Cueva 55, Cleveland 41

Legacy 48, Estancia 45

Manzano 74, Socorro 31

Mayfield 41, Roswell 30

Mesa Vista 54, Cuba 36

Navajo Pine 53, Cottonwood Classical 49

Penasco 52, Clayton 17

Piedra Vista 45, Tohatchi 30

Quemado 53, Springer 31

Reserve 41, Maxwell 34

St. Pius X 50, Robertson 34

Zuni 53, Menaul 32

