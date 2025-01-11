Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamo-Navajo 46, Animas 40
Albuquerque Academy 48, St. Michael’s 37
Albuquerque High 55, Volcano Vista 39
Carlsbad 64, Organ Mountain 31
Cibola 60, Eldorado 38
Cliff 50, Cobre 32
Eunice 48, Magdalena 34
Highland 44, West Mesa 37
Hobbs 66, Rio Rancho 30
Hope Christian 62, Rio Grande 17
Kirtland Central 61, Sandia 58
La Cueva 55, Cleveland 41
Legacy 48, Estancia 45
Manzano 74, Socorro 31
Mayfield 41, Roswell 30
Mesa Vista 54, Cuba 36
Navajo Pine 53, Cottonwood Classical 49
Penasco 52, Clayton 17
Piedra Vista 45, Tohatchi 30
Quemado 53, Springer 31
Reserve 41, Maxwell 34
St. Pius X 50, Robertson 34
Zuni 53, Menaul 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..