Friday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Benilde-St Margaret’s 4, Holy Family Catholic 3
East Ridge 5, Two Rivers-St Paul 0
Grand Rapids/Greenway 5, Elk River 1
Minnesota River 3, Windom 1
Minnetonka 1, Edina 0
Mound Westonka 6, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1
Orono 3, Holy Angels 1
Thief River Falls 5, Fergus Falls 2
Wayzata 4, North Wright County 2
Willmar 2, Detroit Lakes 0
Woodbury 6, Osseo/Park Center 0
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..