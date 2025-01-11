Friday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Benilde-St Margaret’s 4, Holy Family Catholic 3

East Ridge 5, Two Rivers-St Paul 0

Grand Rapids/Greenway 5, Elk River 1

Minnesota River 3, Windom 1

Minnetonka 1, Edina 0

Mound Westonka 6, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1

Orono 3, Holy Angels 1

Thief River Falls 5, Fergus Falls 2

Wayzata 4, North Wright County 2

Willmar 2, Detroit Lakes 0

Woodbury 6, Osseo/Park Center 0

