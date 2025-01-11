Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 53, Hill City 48

Alexandria 62, Sartell-St. Stephen 32

BGMR 71, Roseau 48

BOLD 56, Melrose 43

Benilde-St Margaret’s 88, Bloomington Jefferson 33

Bethlehem Academy 65, Cleveland 33

Chanhassen 68, Chaska 62

Crosby-Ironton 92, Cloquet 47

Delano 87, Jordan 64

Fairmont 32, Waseca 14

Fertile-Beltrami 67, Win-E-Mac 33

Hawley 84, Park Rapids 48

Hill-Murray 80, Tartan 47

Holdingford 59, Eden Valley-Watkins 40

Jackson County Central 91, Windom 83

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 77, Lac qui Parle Valley 29

Lanesboro 60, Le Roy-Ostrander 48

Little Falls 46, Pierz 27

Luverne 57, Worthington 51

Mahtomedi 86, Simley 35

Mayer Lutheran 61, Minneota 46

Minneapolis Camden 55, Breck 51

Monticello 68, Big Lake 27

New London-Spicer 87, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 24

New Prague 71, Waconia 68

Pelican Rapids 71, Barnesville 52

Pequot Lakes 64, Albany 52

Pine River-Backus 66, Maple Lake 30

Pipestone 75, Blue Earth Area 50

Prior Lake 76, Burnsville 30

Richland, N.D. 55, Benson 48

Rock Ridge 77, Crookston 34

Rosemount 75, Shakopee 45

Sauk Centre 64, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 38

Spring Grove 59, Grand Meadow 49

St Louis Park 90, Orono 24

St. Anthony 65, Holy Angels 53

Swanville 53, Upsala 48

Two Rivers 64, South St. Paul 35

United Christian 58, Heritage Christian Academy 32

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 94, Verndale 20

Wayzata 73, Buffalo 36

Willmar 59, Rocori 24

