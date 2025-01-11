Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aitkin 53, Hill City 48
Alexandria 62, Sartell-St. Stephen 32
BGMR 71, Roseau 48
BOLD 56, Melrose 43
Benilde-St Margaret’s 88, Bloomington Jefferson 33
Bethlehem Academy 65, Cleveland 33
Chanhassen 68, Chaska 62
Crosby-Ironton 92, Cloquet 47
Delano 87, Jordan 64
Fairmont 32, Waseca 14
Fertile-Beltrami 67, Win-E-Mac 33
Hawley 84, Park Rapids 48
Hill-Murray 80, Tartan 47
Holdingford 59, Eden Valley-Watkins 40
Jackson County Central 91, Windom 83
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 77, Lac qui Parle Valley 29
Lanesboro 60, Le Roy-Ostrander 48
Little Falls 46, Pierz 27
Luverne 57, Worthington 51
Mahtomedi 86, Simley 35
Mayer Lutheran 61, Minneota 46
Minneapolis Camden 55, Breck 51
Monticello 68, Big Lake 27
New London-Spicer 87, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 24
New Prague 71, Waconia 68
Pelican Rapids 71, Barnesville 52
Pequot Lakes 64, Albany 52
Pine River-Backus 66, Maple Lake 30
Pipestone 75, Blue Earth Area 50
Prior Lake 76, Burnsville 30
Richland, N.D. 55, Benson 48
Rock Ridge 77, Crookston 34
Rosemount 75, Shakopee 45
Sauk Centre 64, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 38
Spring Grove 59, Grand Meadow 49
St Louis Park 90, Orono 24
St. Anthony 65, Holy Angels 53
Swanville 53, Upsala 48
Two Rivers 64, South St. Paul 35
United Christian 58, Heritage Christian Academy 32
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 94, Verndale 20
Wayzata 73, Buffalo 36
Willmar 59, Rocori 24
