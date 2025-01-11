Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 63, Pequot Lakes 58

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58, Ashby 44

Blooming Prairie 63, Medford 16

Cannon Falls 78, Dover-Eyota 61

Cretin-Derham Hall 71, Woodbury 57

Dassel-Cokato 61, Rockford 55

Eagan 77, Eastview 67

East Ridge 67, Irondale 46

Hastings 75, North St Paul 53

Holdingford 63, Melrose 53

International School 56, Lincoln 34

Jackson County Central 91, Windom 83

Kimball 66, Royalton 46

Lakeville North 71, Lakeville South 62

Marshall 74, Delano 55

Minnetonka 63, St Michael-Albertville 53

Monticello 93, Big Lake 57

Mounds View 56, Forest Lake 47

Prior Lake 75, Burnsville 61

Schaeffer Academy 77, Lyle-Pacelli 67

South St. Paul 77, Two Rivers 62

Stephen-Argyle 71, Roseau 49

Stillwater 78, Roseville 63

Upsala 59, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 58

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 58, La Crescent 48

