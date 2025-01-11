Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 63, Pequot Lakes 58
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 58, Ashby 44
Blooming Prairie 63, Medford 16
Cannon Falls 78, Dover-Eyota 61
Cretin-Derham Hall 71, Woodbury 57
Dassel-Cokato 61, Rockford 55
Eagan 77, Eastview 67
East Ridge 67, Irondale 46
Hastings 75, North St Paul 53
Holdingford 63, Melrose 53
International School 56, Lincoln 34
Jackson County Central 91, Windom 83
Kimball 66, Royalton 46
Lakeville North 71, Lakeville South 62
Marshall 74, Delano 55
Minnetonka 63, St Michael-Albertville 53
Monticello 93, Big Lake 57
Mounds View 56, Forest Lake 47
Prior Lake 75, Burnsville 61
Schaeffer Academy 77, Lyle-Pacelli 67
South St. Paul 77, Two Rivers 62
Stephen-Argyle 71, Roseau 49
Stillwater 78, Roseville 63
Upsala 59, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 58
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 58, La Crescent 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..