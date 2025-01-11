Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM 77, Boone 59
Ames 60, Marshalltown 30
Aplington-Parkersburg 75, East Marshall, LeGrand 71
Bettendorf 61, Pleasant Valley 45
Bishop Garrigan 64, West Hancock, Britt 28
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52, Dubuque Senior 50
Cedar Rapids, Washington 70, Dubuque, Hempstead 51
Central City 71, Midland, Wyoming 21
Cherokee 76, Estherville-Lincoln Central 41
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57, Webster City 56
Clear Creek-Amana 91, West Delaware, Manchester 35
Des Moines Christian 62, Earlham 58
Hinton 77, George-Little Rock 23
Humboldt 81, Iowa Falls-Alden 57
Jesup 42, AGWSR, Ackley 38
Lenox 48, Wayne, Corydon 38
Lynnville-Sully 72, English Valleys, North English 21
MOC-Floyd Valley 68, Boyden-Hull 56
Madrid 84, AC/GC 77
Marion 56, Williamsburg 50
Mediapolis 71, Danville 61
Melcher-Dallas 80, Seymour 47
Nevada 76, West Marshall, State Center 43
North Butler, Greene 53, Rockford 16
North Fayette Valley 58, MFL-Mar-Mac 45
North Union 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36
Northwood-Kensett 57, Osage 55
OABCIG 80, Lawton-Bronson 61
Pella 63, Pella Christian 55
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 88, Iowa City Liberty 77
Quad Cities, Ill. 72, Rivermont 52
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 66, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 51
Sheldon 52, Central Lyon 38
Sigourney 75, BGM 55
South Hardin 80, Hudson 50
Southeast Valley 79, Alta-Aurelia 46
Springville 70, North Cedar, Stanwood 27
Storm Lake 73, Le Mars 53
Tri-Center, Neola 83, Missouri Valley 52
Unity Christian 74, Sibley-Ocheyedan 30
West Lyon, Inwood 59, Okoboji, Milford 50
Woodbury Central, Moville 40, Siouxland Christian 34
