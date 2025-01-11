Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM 77, Boone 59

Ames 60, Marshalltown 30

Aplington-Parkersburg 75, East Marshall, LeGrand 71

Bettendorf 61, Pleasant Valley 45

Bishop Garrigan 64, West Hancock, Britt 28

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52, Dubuque Senior 50

Cedar Rapids, Washington 70, Dubuque, Hempstead 51

Central City 71, Midland, Wyoming 21

Cherokee 76, Estherville-Lincoln Central 41

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57, Webster City 56

Clear Creek-Amana 91, West Delaware, Manchester 35

Des Moines Christian 62, Earlham 58

Hinton 77, George-Little Rock 23

Humboldt 81, Iowa Falls-Alden 57

Jesup 42, AGWSR, Ackley 38

Lenox 48, Wayne, Corydon 38

Lynnville-Sully 72, English Valleys, North English 21

MOC-Floyd Valley 68, Boyden-Hull 56

Madrid 84, AC/GC 77

Marion 56, Williamsburg 50

Mediapolis 71, Danville 61

Melcher-Dallas 80, Seymour 47

Nevada 76, West Marshall, State Center 43

North Butler, Greene 53, Rockford 16

North Fayette Valley 58, MFL-Mar-Mac 45

North Union 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36

Northwood-Kensett 57, Osage 55

OABCIG 80, Lawton-Bronson 61

Pella 63, Pella Christian 55

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 88, Iowa City Liberty 77

Quad Cities, Ill. 72, Rivermont 52

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 66, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 51

Sheldon 52, Central Lyon 38

Sigourney 75, BGM 55

South Hardin 80, Hudson 50

Southeast Valley 79, Alta-Aurelia 46

Springville 70, North Cedar, Stanwood 27

Storm Lake 73, Le Mars 53

Tri-Center, Neola 83, Missouri Valley 52

Unity Christian 74, Sibley-Ocheyedan 30

West Lyon, Inwood 59, Okoboji, Milford 50

Woodbury Central, Moville 40, Siouxland Christian 34

