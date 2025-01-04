Friday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Bay Port, Wis. 7, Gentry 5
Delano/Rockford 6, Hopkins/Park 4
Detroit Lakes 13, Prairie Centre 1
Dodge County 4, Chisago Lakes 0
Eagan 1, Blaine 1, OT
Fairmont 3, Princeton 2
Hill-Murray 9, Hastings 0
Hutchinson 6, Visitation 2
Maple Grove 4, Shakopee 0
Moorhead 12, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1
Moose Lake Area 2, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0
Mound Westonka 6, North Shore Storm 0
New Ulm 2, Mankato East 1
Park (Cottage Grove) 2, Mounds View-Irondale 0
Rogers 3, Owatonna 1
Simley 6, International Falls 0
Two Rivers-St Paul 3, Bloomington Jefferson 0
___
