Friday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Bay Port, Wis. 7, Gentry 5

Delano/Rockford 6, Hopkins/Park 4

Detroit Lakes 13, Prairie Centre 1

Dodge County 4, Chisago Lakes 0

Eagan 1, Blaine 1, OT

Fairmont 3, Princeton 2

Hill-Murray 9, Hastings 0

Hutchinson 6, Visitation 2

Maple Grove 4, Shakopee 0

Moorhead 12, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1

Moose Lake Area 2, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0

Mound Westonka 6, North Shore Storm 0

New Ulm 2, Mankato East 1

Park (Cottage Grove) 2, Mounds View-Irondale 0

Rogers 3, Owatonna 1

Simley 6, International Falls 0

Two Rivers-St Paul 3, Bloomington Jefferson 0

