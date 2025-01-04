Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup-West 67, Win-E-Mac 18
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 68, Eden Valley-Watkins 42
Benilde-St Margaret’s 74, Jordan 39
Blooming Prairie 52, Alden-Conger 41
Brainerd 72, Buffalo 54
Chisago Lakes 55, Hibbing 45
Crosby-Ironton 111, Grand Rapids 30
DeLaSalle 72, Richfield 36
Eden Prairie 70, Blaine 48
Elk River 52, Sartell-St. Stephen 26
Fairmont 71, Blue Earth Area 24
Fillmore Central 50, Lewiston-Altura 42
Glencoe-Silver Lake 67, Litchfield 49
Hancock 84, Parkers Prairie 45
Hill-Murray 58, Hastings 56
Jackson County Central 89, Belle Plaine 70
Kingsland 51, Le Roy-Ostrander 38
Lakeville North 56, Shakopee 37
Lakeville South 62, Farmington 53
Martin County West 62, Maple River 52
McGregor 68, Cook County 34
Minneapolis Camden 59, Heritage Christian Academy 34
Minnetonka 66, Chaska 57
North St Paul 59, Simley 43
Park Christian 54, Sacred Heart 41
Pelican Rapids 66, East Grand Forks 47
Pine River-Backus 67, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 25
Providence Academy 89, Anoka 44
Royalton 66, Maple Lake 32
Sauk Centre 71, Milaca 55
Sleepy Eye 75, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 59
Spectrum 59, Blake 54
St Michael-Albertville 63, Eagan 44
St. Agnes 62, Nova 19
Wadena-Deer Creek 58, Henning 14
White Bear Lake 55, Centennial 49
Windom 83, St. James Area 62
___
