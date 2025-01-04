Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup-West 67, Win-E-Mac 18

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 68, Eden Valley-Watkins 42

Benilde-St Margaret’s 74, Jordan 39

Blooming Prairie 52, Alden-Conger 41

Brainerd 72, Buffalo 54

Chisago Lakes 55, Hibbing 45

Crosby-Ironton 111, Grand Rapids 30

DeLaSalle 72, Richfield 36

Eden Prairie 70, Blaine 48

Elk River 52, Sartell-St. Stephen 26

Fairmont 71, Blue Earth Area 24

Fillmore Central 50, Lewiston-Altura 42

Glencoe-Silver Lake 67, Litchfield 49

Hancock 84, Parkers Prairie 45

Hill-Murray 58, Hastings 56

Jackson County Central 89, Belle Plaine 70

Kingsland 51, Le Roy-Ostrander 38

Lakeville North 56, Shakopee 37

Lakeville South 62, Farmington 53

Martin County West 62, Maple River 52

McGregor 68, Cook County 34

Minneapolis Camden 59, Heritage Christian Academy 34

Minnetonka 66, Chaska 57

North St Paul 59, Simley 43

Park Christian 54, Sacred Heart 41

Pelican Rapids 66, East Grand Forks 47

Pine River-Backus 67, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 25

Providence Academy 89, Anoka 44

Royalton 66, Maple Lake 32

Sauk Centre 71, Milaca 55

Sleepy Eye 75, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 59

Spectrum 59, Blake 54

St Michael-Albertville 63, Eagan 44

St. Agnes 62, Nova 19

Wadena-Deer Creek 58, Henning 14

White Bear Lake 55, Centennial 49

Windom 83, St. James Area 62

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..