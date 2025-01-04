Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup-West 76, Win-E-Mac 52

Albany 62, Minnehaha Academy 44

Alexandria 96, Rocori 27

Annandale 65, Norwood Young America 56

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 63, Royalton 55

Becker 82, St. Cloud Cathedral 71

Belle Plaine 71, Jackson County Central 61

Blake 71, Esko 61

Braham 87, Upsala 85

Brainerd 82, St. Cloud Apollo 57

Browerville/Eagle Valley 60, Cromwell 58

Buffalo 75, Bemidji 49

Caledonia 89, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 41

Clearbrook-Gonvick 87, Red Lake 60

Concordia Academy 62, Trinity 56

Coon Rapids 72, Two Rivers 67

Cretin-Derham Hall 82, Totino-Grace 77

Dassel-Cokato 73, New London-Spicer 72

DeLaSalle 81, Richfield 79

Deer River 90, Hibbing 64

Eagan 80, Apple Valley 77

East Grand Forks 62, Pelican Rapids 57

East Ridge 68, Edina 66

Ely 80, North Woods 53

Fairmont 65, Blue Earth Area 58

Farmington 82, Lakeville South 71

Fertile-Beltrami 56, Lake Park-Audubon 47

Fillmore Central 77, Lewiston-Altura 72

Forest Lake 63, Cambridge-Isanti 48

Frazee 70, Roseau 44

Glencoe-Silver Lake 76, Litchfield 70

Hastings 71, Hill-Murray 61

Hayfield 78, Medford 30

Hiawatha 76, Jordan 72

Holy Family Catholic 79, Minneapolis Camden 74

Hopkins 90, Orono 79

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 54, Sibley East 45

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 73, Bethlehem Academy 43

Kenyon-Wanamingo 71, NRHEG 66

Kimball 94, Maple Lake 52

Kittson Central 79, Lake of the Woods 27

La Crescent 67, Chatfield 65

Lanesboro 43, Grand Meadow 36

LeSueur-Henderson 75, Cleveland 49

Mabel-Canton 73, Lyle-Pacelli 64

McGregor 78, Cook County 61

Minnetonka 87, Chanhassen 45

Montevideo 72, Sauk Centre 51

Monticello 85, Princeton 37

Mora 69, Osakis 51

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 65, Minnewaska 41

Mounds View 78, Chisago Lakes 41

Mountain Iron-Buhl 77, Chisholm 58

New Prague 83, Mankato West 69

North St Paul 68, Simley 59

Paynesville 62, Eden Valley-Watkins 56

Prior Lake 78, Rosemount 69

Randolph 67, United South Central 61

Robbinsdale Cooper 94, Columbia Heights 54

Rockford 65, Lac qui Parle Valley 49

Sartell-St. Stephen 89, Detroit Lakes 74

Shakopee 63, Lakeville North 52

Spring Lake Park 75, Rogers 64

Springfield 91, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 36

St. Agnes 78, Nova 38

St. Anthony 97, Bloomington Kennedy 72

St. Thomas Academy 67, South St. Paul 61

Tartan 69, Mahtomedi 54

Thief River Falls 72, Hawley 52

Underwood 73, Hancock 44

Verndale 84, Ashby 74, OT

West Central 76, Benson 58

Willmar 75, St. Cloud Tech 66

Windom 82, St. James Area 64

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 77, Cannon Falls 75

