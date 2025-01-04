Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup-West 76, Win-E-Mac 52
Albany 62, Minnehaha Academy 44
Alexandria 96, Rocori 27
Annandale 65, Norwood Young America 56
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 63, Royalton 55
Becker 82, St. Cloud Cathedral 71
Belle Plaine 71, Jackson County Central 61
Blake 71, Esko 61
Braham 87, Upsala 85
Brainerd 82, St. Cloud Apollo 57
Browerville/Eagle Valley 60, Cromwell 58
Buffalo 75, Bemidji 49
Caledonia 89, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 41
Clearbrook-Gonvick 87, Red Lake 60
Concordia Academy 62, Trinity 56
Coon Rapids 72, Two Rivers 67
Cretin-Derham Hall 82, Totino-Grace 77
Dassel-Cokato 73, New London-Spicer 72
DeLaSalle 81, Richfield 79
Deer River 90, Hibbing 64
Eagan 80, Apple Valley 77
East Grand Forks 62, Pelican Rapids 57
East Ridge 68, Edina 66
Ely 80, North Woods 53
Fairmont 65, Blue Earth Area 58
Farmington 82, Lakeville South 71
Fertile-Beltrami 56, Lake Park-Audubon 47
Fillmore Central 77, Lewiston-Altura 72
Forest Lake 63, Cambridge-Isanti 48
Frazee 70, Roseau 44
Glencoe-Silver Lake 76, Litchfield 70
Hastings 71, Hill-Murray 61
Hayfield 78, Medford 30
Hiawatha 76, Jordan 72
Holy Family Catholic 79, Minneapolis Camden 74
Hopkins 90, Orono 79
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 54, Sibley East 45
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 73, Bethlehem Academy 43
Kenyon-Wanamingo 71, NRHEG 66
Kimball 94, Maple Lake 52
Kittson Central 79, Lake of the Woods 27
La Crescent 67, Chatfield 65
Lanesboro 43, Grand Meadow 36
LeSueur-Henderson 75, Cleveland 49
Mabel-Canton 73, Lyle-Pacelli 64
McGregor 78, Cook County 61
Minnetonka 87, Chanhassen 45
Montevideo 72, Sauk Centre 51
Monticello 85, Princeton 37
Mora 69, Osakis 51
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 65, Minnewaska 41
Mounds View 78, Chisago Lakes 41
Mountain Iron-Buhl 77, Chisholm 58
New Prague 83, Mankato West 69
North St Paul 68, Simley 59
Paynesville 62, Eden Valley-Watkins 56
Prior Lake 78, Rosemount 69
Randolph 67, United South Central 61
Robbinsdale Cooper 94, Columbia Heights 54
Rockford 65, Lac qui Parle Valley 49
Sartell-St. Stephen 89, Detroit Lakes 74
Shakopee 63, Lakeville North 52
Spring Lake Park 75, Rogers 64
Springfield 91, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 36
St. Agnes 78, Nova 38
St. Anthony 97, Bloomington Kennedy 72
St. Thomas Academy 67, South St. Paul 61
Tartan 69, Mahtomedi 54
Thief River Falls 72, Hawley 52
Underwood 73, Hancock 44
Verndale 84, Ashby 74, OT
West Central 76, Benson 58
Willmar 75, St. Cloud Tech 66
Windom 82, St. James Area 64
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 77, Cannon Falls 75
___
