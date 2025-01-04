Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 60, Barbour County High School 30
Albertville 71, Grissom 30
Appalachian 54, Southeastern 40
Austin 37, Decatur 34
Bibb County 47, Pickens County 13
Boaz 45, Brewer High School 31
Bullock County High School 44, Pike County 27
Calera 48, Brookwood 17
Central-Florence 67, Brooks 17
Chelsea 67, Helena 22
Collinsville 26, Sylvania 25
Danville 54, Hatton 29
East Limestone 52, Tanner 23
Enterprise 78, ohnson Abernathy Graetz (JAG) High School 15
Fairhope 50, Spanish Fort 19
Francis Marion 52, Demopolis 36
Gadsden City High School 51, Fairview 33
Gaston 61, Wadley 33
Glenwood 50, Northside Methodist Academy 44
Handley 44, Central – Clay County 38
Hazel Green 64, Buckhorn 36
Holly Pond 42, Locust Fork 31
Luverne 56, Calhoun 29
Madison Academy 53, Westminster Christian Academy 19
Madison County 50, Ardmore 39
Muscle Shoals 64, Athens 29
North Jackson 62, Section 44
Ohatchee 48, Ragland 12
Park Crossing 100, Rehobeth 15
Paul Bryant 55, Sipsey Valley 40
Pelham 36, Spain Park 35
Pell City 62, Glencoe 37
Pennington 52, Hanceville 34
Pisgah 63, North Sand Mountain 52
R.C. Hatch 66, Linden 20
Saraland 56, Mattie T. Blount High School 53
Spring Garden 63, Sand Rock 20
St. Michael Catholic 61, Baldwin County High School 24
Sulligent 76, South Lamar 34
Tuscaloosa Academy 44, University Charter 13
Vestavia Hills 41, Hartselle 26
West Limestone 58, Randolph School 22
Westminster School at Oak Mountain 49, Jefferson Christian Academy 46
Winterboro 47, Talladega 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..