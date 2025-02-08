Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 51, Sturgeon Bay 23
Auburndale 39, Prentice 29
Beloit Memorial 61, Westosha Central 53
Brookfield East 58, Brookfield Central 44
Brown Deer 68, Cudahy 59
Cedarburg 82, Nicolet 39
Clayton 58, Birchwood 35
Clear Lake 50, Grantsburg 32
Drummond 45, Mercer 31
Freedom 56, Little Chute 6
Glenwood City 51, Cumberland 42
Heritage Christian 42, Saint Francis 41
Ithaca 53, De Soto 48, OT
Kaukauna 86, Appleton West 20
Kenosha Christian Life 37, Salam School 30
Kenosha Tremper 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 34
Lake Holcombe 46, Bruce 37
Marathon 56, Abbotsford 38
Messmer 60, Shoreland Lutheran 51
Milwaukee Vincent def. Milwaukee Pulaski/CS/CSE, forfeit
New Auburn 63, Winter 29
Pewaukee 68, New Berlin Eisenhower 27
Phillips 64, Edgar 52
Pius XI Catholic 57, Wisconsin Lutheran 39
Prairie 74, Racine St. Catherine’s 45
Sparta 51, Viroqua 44
Union Grove 75, Elkhorn Area 41
Wauwatosa East 83, Wauwatosa West 32
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Decorah, Iowa vs. Prairie du Chien, ppd. to Feb 7th.
Flambeau vs. Cadott, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..