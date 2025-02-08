Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 51, Sturgeon Bay 23

Auburndale 39, Prentice 29

Beloit Memorial 61, Westosha Central 53

Brookfield East 58, Brookfield Central 44

Brown Deer 68, Cudahy 59

Cedarburg 82, Nicolet 39

Clayton 58, Birchwood 35

Clear Lake 50, Grantsburg 32

Drummond 45, Mercer 31

Freedom 56, Little Chute 6

Glenwood City 51, Cumberland 42

Heritage Christian 42, Saint Francis 41

Ithaca 53, De Soto 48, OT

Kaukauna 86, Appleton West 20

Kenosha Christian Life 37, Salam School 30

Kenosha Tremper 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 34

Lake Holcombe 46, Bruce 37

Marathon 56, Abbotsford 38

Messmer 60, Shoreland Lutheran 51

Milwaukee Vincent def. Milwaukee Pulaski/CS/CSE, forfeit

New Auburn 63, Winter 29

Pewaukee 68, New Berlin Eisenhower 27

Phillips 64, Edgar 52

Pius XI Catholic 57, Wisconsin Lutheran 39

Prairie 74, Racine St. Catherine’s 45

Sparta 51, Viroqua 44

Union Grove 75, Elkhorn Area 41

Wauwatosa East 83, Wauwatosa West 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Decorah, Iowa vs. Prairie du Chien, ppd. to Feb 7th.

Flambeau vs. Cadott, ccd.

