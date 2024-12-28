Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 70, Maranatha 53
Alden-Conger 83, Mabel-Canton 66
Alexandria 84, Maple Grove 69
Andover 77, Stillwater 62
Apple Valley 76, Chanhassen 67
Austin 63, Robbinsdale Cooper 61
BOLD 98, St. James Area 83
Barnesville 65, St. Agnes 57
Bemidji 61, Monticello 59
Benson 70, Ortonville 46
Bigfork 67, International Falls 30
Blaine 73, Owatonna 65
Blooming Prairie 61, Le Roy-Ostrander 48
Bloomington Jefferson 92, Forest Lake 64
Blue Earth Area 74, United South Central 31
Border West 63, Northern 62
Brainerd 86, Fridley 61
Breck 84, Two Rivers 36
Buffalo 64, Elk River 49
Byron 87, St. Paul Central 80
Cambridge-Isanti 61, Superior, Wis. 60
Cannon Falls 70, Triton 55
Central Minnesota Christian 78, Dassel-Cokato 60
Cherry 89, Duluth Denfeld 77
Cloquet 82, Cromwell 48
Cretin-Derham Hall 76, St. Thomas Academy 65
Dawson-Boyd 67, Nevis 62
DeLaSalle 75, Minnetonka 72
Deer River 78, Crosby-Ironton 58
Delano 102, Hermantown 75
Detroit Lakes 98, Fargo Shanley, N.D. 58
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 65, Albert Lea 53
Eagan 81, Rochester Century 66
Eagle Ridge 49, Pierz 44
East Ridge 74, Chaska 66
Eden Prairie 71, Eastview 42
Edina 72, Minneapolis Washburn 69
Fairmont 71, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 51
Farmington 91, St Louis Park 80
Fergus Falls 78, Worthington 46
Frazee 77, Wadena-Deer Creek 64
Glencoe-Silver Lake 87, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 55
Greenway 93, Cook County 54
Hancock 64, Sleepy Eye 54
Hastings 82, Bloomington Kennedy 58
Hayfield 55, Lanesboro 50
Heritage Christian Academy 90, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 54
Hiawatha 65, St. Paul Harding 64, OT
Hibbing 65, Watertown-Mayer 60
Holdingford 73, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 45
Holy Family Catholic 78, St. Croix Prep 44
Hopkins 93, Columbia Heights 45
Houston 72, Lyle-Pacelli 57
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 61, West Lutheran 55
International School 47, LILA 42
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 74, Maple River 56
Kasson-Mantorville 79, St. Francis 63
Lac qui Parle Valley 73, Nicollet 59
Lake Park-Audubon 77, Canby 51
Lakeview 67, Adrian 48
Lakeville North 59, New Prague 38
Lakeville South 84, Woodbury 52
Legacy Christian 87, Rush City 53
Mankato East 77, Park Center 58
Mankato Loyola 59, St. Clair 52
Math and Science 56, Ubah Medical Academy 55
Mayer Lutheran 75, Rochester Lourdes 69
Melrose 58, Litchfield 29
Minneapolis Roosevelt 67, Hope Academy 63
Minneapolis South 62, Duluth East 61
Minnehaha Academy 76, Minneapolis North 54
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 68, New Ulm 63
Moorhead 85, Fargo North, N.D. 80
Mora 77, Pequot Lakes 72
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 69, Henning 63
Mountain Iron-Buhl 68, Cass Lake-Bena 63
New London-Spicer 85, MACCRAY 75
North Branch 59, Hutchinson 50
Park (Cottage Grove) 76, St Paul Academy 53
Pelican Rapids 67, Underwood 52
Perham 87, Paynesville 82
Pine City 74, Mesabi East 41
Pine Island 79, La Crescent 69
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 61, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 31
Princeton 73, Providence Academy 65
Prior Lake 58, St Michael-Albertville 53
Proctor 51, Fond du Lac 50
Redwood Valley 72, St. Paul Humboldt 64
Richfield 91, St. Cloud Apollo 67
Rochester Mayo 73, Irondale 56
Rochester STEM 90, North Lakes Academy 65
Rockford 67, Hawley 65
Rocori 59, Grand Rapids 43
Rogers 74, Fargo South, N.D. 65
Roseville 71, Robbinsdale Armstrong 67
Rushford-Peterson 86, Fillmore Central 39
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 82, Edgerton 54
Sartell-St. Stephen 60, Osseo 55
Sauk Centre 80, Big Lake 67
Sauk Rapids-Rice 87, Champlin Park 73
Sibley East 66, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 57
South Ridge 63, Chisholm 62
South St. Paul 78, Minneapolis Camden 61
Southland 67, Baldwin-Woodville, Wis. 55
Spectrum 58, Osakis 57
Spring Lake Park 62, St. Cloud Tech 50
Springfield 100, Mountain Lake Area 51
St. Charles 63, Spring Grove 50
St. Cloud Cathedral 82, Concordia Academy 56
Stewartville 64, St. Paul Johnson 52
Tartan 75, Coon Rapids 47
Two Harbors 77, Ely 71
Waconia 91, Holy Angels 72
Waseca 80, Randolph 63
Wayzata 92, Rosemount 48
West Central 66, Oak Grove, N.D. 40
West Fargo Horace, N.D. 77, Becker 60
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 98, Wabasso 94
Willmar 76, Brooklyn Center 54
Windom 96, Martin County West 69
Yellow Medicine East 86, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 51
Zimmerman 72, Rock Ridge 57
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 58, Chatfield 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..