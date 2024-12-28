Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 70, Maranatha 53

Alden-Conger 83, Mabel-Canton 66

Alexandria 84, Maple Grove 69

Andover 77, Stillwater 62

Apple Valley 76, Chanhassen 67

Austin 63, Robbinsdale Cooper 61

BOLD 98, St. James Area 83

Barnesville 65, St. Agnes 57

Bemidji 61, Monticello 59

Benson 70, Ortonville 46

Bigfork 67, International Falls 30

Blaine 73, Owatonna 65

Blooming Prairie 61, Le Roy-Ostrander 48

Bloomington Jefferson 92, Forest Lake 64

Blue Earth Area 74, United South Central 31

Border West 63, Northern 62

Brainerd 86, Fridley 61

Breck 84, Two Rivers 36

Buffalo 64, Elk River 49

Byron 87, St. Paul Central 80

Cambridge-Isanti 61, Superior, Wis. 60

Cannon Falls 70, Triton 55

Central Minnesota Christian 78, Dassel-Cokato 60

Cherry 89, Duluth Denfeld 77

Cloquet 82, Cromwell 48

Cretin-Derham Hall 76, St. Thomas Academy 65

Dawson-Boyd 67, Nevis 62

DeLaSalle 75, Minnetonka 72

Deer River 78, Crosby-Ironton 58

Delano 102, Hermantown 75

Detroit Lakes 98, Fargo Shanley, N.D. 58

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 65, Albert Lea 53

Eagan 81, Rochester Century 66

Eagle Ridge 49, Pierz 44

East Ridge 74, Chaska 66

Eden Prairie 71, Eastview 42

Edina 72, Minneapolis Washburn 69

Fairmont 71, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 51

Farmington 91, St Louis Park 80

Fergus Falls 78, Worthington 46

Frazee 77, Wadena-Deer Creek 64

Glencoe-Silver Lake 87, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 55

Greenway 93, Cook County 54

Hancock 64, Sleepy Eye 54

Hastings 82, Bloomington Kennedy 58

Hayfield 55, Lanesboro 50

Heritage Christian Academy 90, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 54

Hiawatha 65, St. Paul Harding 64, OT

Hibbing 65, Watertown-Mayer 60

Holdingford 73, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 45

Holy Family Catholic 78, St. Croix Prep 44

Hopkins 93, Columbia Heights 45

Houston 72, Lyle-Pacelli 57

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 61, West Lutheran 55

International School 47, LILA 42

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 74, Maple River 56

Kasson-Mantorville 79, St. Francis 63

Lac qui Parle Valley 73, Nicollet 59

Lake Park-Audubon 77, Canby 51

Lakeview 67, Adrian 48

Lakeville North 59, New Prague 38

Lakeville South 84, Woodbury 52

Legacy Christian 87, Rush City 53

Mankato East 77, Park Center 58

Mankato Loyola 59, St. Clair 52

Math and Science 56, Ubah Medical Academy 55

Mayer Lutheran 75, Rochester Lourdes 69

Melrose 58, Litchfield 29

Minneapolis Roosevelt 67, Hope Academy 63

Minneapolis South 62, Duluth East 61

Minnehaha Academy 76, Minneapolis North 54

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 68, New Ulm 63

Moorhead 85, Fargo North, N.D. 80

Mora 77, Pequot Lakes 72

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 69, Henning 63

Mountain Iron-Buhl 68, Cass Lake-Bena 63

New London-Spicer 85, MACCRAY 75

North Branch 59, Hutchinson 50

Park (Cottage Grove) 76, St Paul Academy 53

Pelican Rapids 67, Underwood 52

Perham 87, Paynesville 82

Pine City 74, Mesabi East 41

Pine Island 79, La Crescent 69

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 61, Prairie du Chien, Wis. 31

Princeton 73, Providence Academy 65

Prior Lake 58, St Michael-Albertville 53

Proctor 51, Fond du Lac 50

Redwood Valley 72, St. Paul Humboldt 64

Richfield 91, St. Cloud Apollo 67

Rochester Mayo 73, Irondale 56

Rochester STEM 90, North Lakes Academy 65

Rockford 67, Hawley 65

Rocori 59, Grand Rapids 43

Rogers 74, Fargo South, N.D. 65

Roseville 71, Robbinsdale Armstrong 67

Rushford-Peterson 86, Fillmore Central 39

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 82, Edgerton 54

Sartell-St. Stephen 60, Osseo 55

Sauk Centre 80, Big Lake 67

Sauk Rapids-Rice 87, Champlin Park 73

Sibley East 66, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 57

South Ridge 63, Chisholm 62

South St. Paul 78, Minneapolis Camden 61

Southland 67, Baldwin-Woodville, Wis. 55

Spectrum 58, Osakis 57

Spring Lake Park 62, St. Cloud Tech 50

Springfield 100, Mountain Lake Area 51

St. Charles 63, Spring Grove 50

St. Cloud Cathedral 82, Concordia Academy 56

Stewartville 64, St. Paul Johnson 52

Tartan 75, Coon Rapids 47

Two Harbors 77, Ely 71

Waconia 91, Holy Angels 72

Waseca 80, Randolph 63

Wayzata 92, Rosemount 48

West Central 66, Oak Grove, N.D. 40

West Fargo Horace, N.D. 77, Becker 60

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 98, Wabasso 94

Willmar 76, Brooklyn Center 54

Windom 96, Martin County West 69

Yellow Medicine East 86, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 51

Zimmerman 72, Rock Ridge 57

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 58, Chatfield 47

