Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Blaine 1, Rogers 0

Breck 3, Holy Angels 2

Centennial/Spring Lake Park 4, Benilde-St Margaret’s 2

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 7, Hibbing/Chisholm 1

Dodge County 2, Blake 0

East Ridge 4, Eagan 2

Eden Prairie 5, Lakeville North 4, OT

Edina 3, Stillwater 0

Farmington 4, Western Wisconsin, Wis. 0

Fergus Falls 2, Bemidji 2, OT

Gentry 5, Chaska/Chanhassen 0

Grand Rapids/Greenway 3, North Wright County 2

Hill-Murray 6, Orono 3

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2, New Ulm 1

Luverne 2, Northern Tier 2, OT

Mankato East 5, Moose Lake Area 1

Mankato West 5, Windom 1

Maple Grove 3, Rosemount 2

Marshall 2, East Grand Forks 1

Minneapolis 6, Visitation 0

Minnesota River 6, Pine City Area 4

Minnetonka 2, Andover 1

Moorhead 3, Holy Family Catholic 2

North Shore 4, Mounds View/Irondale 1

Northfield 3, Fort Frances, Ontario 0

Owatonna 9, New Prague 1

Park (Cottage Grove) 4, Hastings 3

Prairie Centre 2, Morris/Benson Area 0

Rochester Century 3, Winona 2

Rochester Mayo 3, Simley 1

Roseau 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 1

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3, Princeton 0

Shakopee 4, Anoka 2

South Central 6, Red Wing 1

University School of Milwaukee, Wis. 0, Fairmont 0, OT

Warroad 2, Albert Lea 1

Wayzata 6, Chisago Lakes 0

White Bear Lake 3, Lakeville South 1

Woodbury 4, Elk River 0

