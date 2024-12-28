Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Blaine 1, Rogers 0
Breck 3, Holy Angels 2
Centennial/Spring Lake Park 4, Benilde-St Margaret’s 2
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 7, Hibbing/Chisholm 1
Dodge County 2, Blake 0
East Ridge 4, Eagan 2
Eden Prairie 5, Lakeville North 4, OT
Edina 3, Stillwater 0
Farmington 4, Western Wisconsin, Wis. 0
Fergus Falls 2, Bemidji 2, OT
Gentry 5, Chaska/Chanhassen 0
Grand Rapids/Greenway 3, North Wright County 2
Hill-Murray 6, Orono 3
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2, New Ulm 1
Luverne 2, Northern Tier 2, OT
Mankato East 5, Moose Lake Area 1
Mankato West 5, Windom 1
Maple Grove 3, Rosemount 2
Marshall 2, East Grand Forks 1
Minneapolis 6, Visitation 0
Minnesota River 6, Pine City Area 4
Minnetonka 2, Andover 1
Moorhead 3, Holy Family Catholic 2
North Shore 4, Mounds View/Irondale 1
Northfield 3, Fort Frances, Ontario 0
Owatonna 9, New Prague 1
Park (Cottage Grove) 4, Hastings 3
Prairie Centre 2, Morris/Benson Area 0
Rochester Century 3, Winona 2
Rochester Mayo 3, Simley 1
Roseau 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3, Princeton 0
Shakopee 4, Anoka 2
South Central 6, Red Wing 1
University School of Milwaukee, Wis. 0, Fairmont 0, OT
Warroad 2, Albert Lea 1
Wayzata 6, Chisago Lakes 0
White Bear Lake 3, Lakeville South 1
Woodbury 4, Elk River 0
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..