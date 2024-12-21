Friday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Apple Valley/Burnsville 5, Mankato West 1
Armstrong/Cooper 4, Osseo 2
Becker 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, OT
Bemidji 4, Roseau 1
Breckenridge-Wahpeton, N.D. 9, Kittson Central 3
Cambridge-Isanti 1, Pine City 1, OT
Detroit Lakes 7, Willmar 0
Fort Frances, Ontario 3, International Falls 1
Grand Rapids 2, Eden Prairie 1
Hutchinson 4, Little Falls 1
Monticello 13, Northern 2
North Shore Storm 3, Mora/Milaca 2
Orono 6, Hibbing/Chisholm 2
Prairie Centre 6, Worthington 4
Providence Academy 7, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 4
Red Lake Falls 13, Park Rapids 3
Rosemount 4, Hermantown 1
Stillwater 3, Woodbury 1
Windom 3, Redwood Valley 3
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..