Friday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Apple Valley/Burnsville 5, Mankato West 1

Armstrong/Cooper 4, Osseo 2

Becker 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, OT

Bemidji 4, Roseau 1

Breckenridge-Wahpeton, N.D. 9, Kittson Central 3

Cambridge-Isanti 1, Pine City 1, OT

Detroit Lakes 7, Willmar 0

Fort Frances, Ontario 3, International Falls 1

Grand Rapids 2, Eden Prairie 1

Hutchinson 4, Little Falls 1

Monticello 13, Northern 2

North Shore Storm 3, Mora/Milaca 2

Orono 6, Hibbing/Chisholm 2

Prairie Centre 6, Worthington 4

Providence Academy 7, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 4

Red Lake Falls 13, Park Rapids 3

Rosemount 4, Hermantown 1

Stillwater 3, Woodbury 1

Windom 3, Redwood Valley 3

