Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Calais 65, Jonesport-Beals 56

Carrabec 56, Rangeley Lakes Regional 16

Central Aroostook 63, Fort Fairfield 49

Cheverus 79, Bangor 51

Dexter Regional 38, Penobscot Valley 34

Easton 87, Ashland Community 18

Ellsworth 65, Caribou 52

Lee Academy 55, Shead 52

Machias 65, Deer Isle-Stonington 8

Massabesic 40, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 32

Mattanawcook Academy 65, George Stevens 56

Scarborough 63, Gorham 57

South Portland 63, Sanford 46

Sumner Memorial 82, Narraguagus 57

Valley 57, Telstar Regional 43

Wiscasset 51, Islesboro Central 32

