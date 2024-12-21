Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Calais 65, Jonesport-Beals 56
Carrabec 56, Rangeley Lakes Regional 16
Central Aroostook 63, Fort Fairfield 49
Cheverus 79, Bangor 51
Dexter Regional 38, Penobscot Valley 34
Easton 87, Ashland Community 18
Ellsworth 65, Caribou 52
Lee Academy 55, Shead 52
Machias 65, Deer Isle-Stonington 8
Massabesic 40, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 32
Mattanawcook Academy 65, George Stevens 56
Scarborough 63, Gorham 57
South Portland 63, Sanford 46
Sumner Memorial 82, Narraguagus 57
Valley 57, Telstar Regional 43
Wiscasset 51, Islesboro Central 32
