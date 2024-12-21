Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 82, Panorama, Panora 40

AGWSR, Ackley 53, South Hardin 41

AHSTW 75, Missouri Valley 50

Akron-Westfield 53, Trinity Christian 45

Albia 80, Eldon Cardinal 37

Alburnett 60, Springville 58

Ames 53, Mason City 41

Ankeny Christian Academy 79, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 41

Ballard 58, ADM 55

Bancroft-Rosalie, Neb. 67, West Monona 58

Bedford 78, Hamburg 27

Bellevue 61, Anamosa 54

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 78, Calamus-Wheatland 43

Belmond-Klemme 68, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 51

Bettendorf 63, Davenport, West 51

Cascade,Western Dubuque 76, Camanche 30

Cedar Rapids Xavier 74, Cedar Rapids, Washington 46

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 91, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 43

Center Point-Urbana 54, Solon 51

Central City 50, East Buchanan, Winthrop 40

Central Clinton, DeWitt 56, Clinton 25

Central Decatur, Leon 57, Lenox 48

Chariton 74, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 29

Clear Creek-Amana 77, Williamsburg 30

Clear Lake 74, Humboldt 53

Collins-Maxwell 71, Baxter 55

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 54, Wapello 51

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 79, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 35

Dallas Center-Grimes 50, Oskaloosa 30

Davenport, North 60, North Scott, Eldridge 56

Denver 64, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 59

Des Moines Christian 59, Pleasantville 36

Dike-New Hartford 69, Hudson 61

Dubuque Senior 49, Wahlert, Dubuque 46

Dubuque, Hempstead 71, Epworth, Western Dubuque 54

East Sac County 59, GTRA 50

Edgewood-Colesburg 68, Starmont 31

Emmetsburg 60, South Central Calhoun 45

Exira-EHK 53, West Harrison, Mondamin 33

Forest City 65, West Hancock, Britt 26

Fort Madison 57, Burlington 51

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52, Lake Mills 44

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 66, George-Little Rock 24

Gilbert 69, Carlisle 61

Glenwood 80, Creston 54

Glidden-Ralston 70, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 62

Grand View Christian 82, Saydel 45

Grundy Center 72, East Marshall, LeGrand 65

Harlan 66, Red Oak 51

Hillcrest 71, Pekin 39

Hinton 79, Harris-Lake Park 20

Holy Trinity 55, Notre Dame, Burlington 54

Indianola 37, Norwalk 32

Iowa City West 57, Iowa City 53

Iowa Valley, Marengo 62, H-L-V, Victor 51

Janesville 74, Riceville 71

Johnston 62, Urbandale 37

Kee 68, Central Elkader 39

Keokuk 69, Fairfield 43

Keota 51, Lynnville-Sully 49

Lawton-Bronson 62, Homer, Neb. 26

Lewis Central 72, Atlantic 46

Ligonier Valley, Pa. 71, Mt Pleasant 51

Linn-Mar, Marion 96, Iowa City Liberty 58

Lisbon 76, North Cedar, Stanwood 28

Logan-Magnolia 59, Riverside, Oakland 51

Louisa-Muscatine 79, Lone Tree 76

MFL-Mar-Mac 81, Postville 63

MOC-Floyd Valley 77, Rock Valley 59

Madrid 100, West Central Valley, Stuart 27

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 64, West Sioux 46

Marshalltown 56, Fort Dodge 31

Martensdale-St. Marys 43, East Union, Afton 22

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, Durant-Bennett 39

Montezuma 64, Sigourney 46

Monticello 49, Beckman Dyersville 11

Mt Ayr 59, Worth County, Mo. 21

Mt Vernon 61, West Delaware, Manchester 57

Murray 50, Lamoni 37

Muscatine 52, Pleasant Valley 49

Nevada 64, PCM 42

Newell-Fonda 52, Manson Northwest Webster 51

North Linn, Troy Mills 65, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 34

North Mahaska, New Sharon 75, Moravia 64

Northeast, Goose Lake 87, Maquoketa 73

Northwood-Kensett 64, Newman Catholic, Mason City 59

Okoboji, Milford 53, Sheldon 46

Osage 75, Nashua-Plainfield 51

Paton-Churdan 61, CAM, Anita 59

Pella 62, Newton 57

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 52, Waterloo, West 44

Regina, Iowa City 63, Tipton 52

Ridge View 78, OABCIG 58

Roland-Story, Story City 60, Greene County 28

S.C. East 64, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56

Seymour 63, Moulton-Udell 30

Sioux Center 67, Boyden-Hull 55

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 44, Pocahontas 37

Sioux City, North 69, Le Mars 64

South Winneshiek 79, West Central, Maynard 27

Southeast Valley 97, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 14

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 68, Southwest Valley 50

Spirit Lake 65, Cherokee 44

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 73, Shenandoah 34

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 35

St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 59, HMS 29

Storm Lake 68, Estherville-Lincoln Central 34

Treynor 79, IKM-Manning 49

Tripoli 56, Rockford 54

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 36

Union Community, LaPorte City 65, Sumner-Fredericksburg 61

Unity Christian 70, Central Lyon 47

Valley, West Des Moines 68, Ankeny Centennial 44

Van Buren, Keosauqua 74, Danville 64

Van Meter 52, Earlham 51

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Oelwein 38

Washington 61, Mt Pleasant 50

Waterloo Christian School 84, Clarksville 74

Waukee 59, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 51

Waukee Northwest 68, Southeast Polk 32

Wayne, Corydon 52, Nodaway Valley 38

Webster City 54, Algona 47

West Bend-Mallard 48, Alta-Aurelia 39

West Branch 64, West Liberty 57

West Burlington 79, Central Lee, Donnellson 39

West Fork, Sheffield 70, St Ansgar 58

West Lyon, Inwood 78, Sibley-Ocheyedan 34

West Marshall, State Center 46, South Hamilton, Jewell 29

Western Christian 77, Lincoln Lutheran, Neb. 65

Winterset 50, Carroll 43

Woodbine 86, Ar-We-Va 43

Woodward-Granger 64, Ogden 62

MAC shootout=

Underwood 47, Conestoga, Neb. 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Don Bosco, Gilbertville vs. Dunkerton, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..