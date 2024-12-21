Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 82, Panorama, Panora 40
AGWSR, Ackley 53, South Hardin 41
AHSTW 75, Missouri Valley 50
Akron-Westfield 53, Trinity Christian 45
Albia 80, Eldon Cardinal 37
Alburnett 60, Springville 58
Ames 53, Mason City 41
Ankeny Christian Academy 79, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 41
Ballard 58, ADM 55
Bancroft-Rosalie, Neb. 67, West Monona 58
Bedford 78, Hamburg 27
Bellevue 61, Anamosa 54
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 78, Calamus-Wheatland 43
Belmond-Klemme 68, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 51
Bettendorf 63, Davenport, West 51
Cascade,Western Dubuque 76, Camanche 30
Cedar Rapids Xavier 74, Cedar Rapids, Washington 46
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 91, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 43
Center Point-Urbana 54, Solon 51
Central City 50, East Buchanan, Winthrop 40
Central Clinton, DeWitt 56, Clinton 25
Central Decatur, Leon 57, Lenox 48
Chariton 74, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 29
Clear Creek-Amana 77, Williamsburg 30
Clear Lake 74, Humboldt 53
Collins-Maxwell 71, Baxter 55
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 54, Wapello 51
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 79, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 35
Dallas Center-Grimes 50, Oskaloosa 30
Davenport, North 60, North Scott, Eldridge 56
Denver 64, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 59
Des Moines Christian 59, Pleasantville 36
Dike-New Hartford 69, Hudson 61
Dubuque Senior 49, Wahlert, Dubuque 46
Dubuque, Hempstead 71, Epworth, Western Dubuque 54
East Sac County 59, GTRA 50
Edgewood-Colesburg 68, Starmont 31
Emmetsburg 60, South Central Calhoun 45
Exira-EHK 53, West Harrison, Mondamin 33
Forest City 65, West Hancock, Britt 26
Fort Madison 57, Burlington 51
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 52, Lake Mills 44
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 66, George-Little Rock 24
Gilbert 69, Carlisle 61
Glenwood 80, Creston 54
Glidden-Ralston 70, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 62
Grand View Christian 82, Saydel 45
Grundy Center 72, East Marshall, LeGrand 65
Harlan 66, Red Oak 51
Hillcrest 71, Pekin 39
Hinton 79, Harris-Lake Park 20
Holy Trinity 55, Notre Dame, Burlington 54
Indianola 37, Norwalk 32
Iowa City West 57, Iowa City 53
Iowa Valley, Marengo 62, H-L-V, Victor 51
Janesville 74, Riceville 71
Johnston 62, Urbandale 37
Kee 68, Central Elkader 39
Keokuk 69, Fairfield 43
Keota 51, Lynnville-Sully 49
Lawton-Bronson 62, Homer, Neb. 26
Lewis Central 72, Atlantic 46
Ligonier Valley, Pa. 71, Mt Pleasant 51
Linn-Mar, Marion 96, Iowa City Liberty 58
Lisbon 76, North Cedar, Stanwood 28
Logan-Magnolia 59, Riverside, Oakland 51
Louisa-Muscatine 79, Lone Tree 76
MFL-Mar-Mac 81, Postville 63
MOC-Floyd Valley 77, Rock Valley 59
Madrid 100, West Central Valley, Stuart 27
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 64, West Sioux 46
Marshalltown 56, Fort Dodge 31
Martensdale-St. Marys 43, East Union, Afton 22
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, Durant-Bennett 39
Montezuma 64, Sigourney 46
Monticello 49, Beckman Dyersville 11
Mt Ayr 59, Worth County, Mo. 21
Mt Vernon 61, West Delaware, Manchester 57
Murray 50, Lamoni 37
Muscatine 52, Pleasant Valley 49
Nevada 64, PCM 42
Newell-Fonda 52, Manson Northwest Webster 51
North Linn, Troy Mills 65, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 34
North Mahaska, New Sharon 75, Moravia 64
Northeast, Goose Lake 87, Maquoketa 73
Northwood-Kensett 64, Newman Catholic, Mason City 59
Okoboji, Milford 53, Sheldon 46
Osage 75, Nashua-Plainfield 51
Paton-Churdan 61, CAM, Anita 59
Pella 62, Newton 57
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 52, Waterloo, West 44
Regina, Iowa City 63, Tipton 52
Ridge View 78, OABCIG 58
Roland-Story, Story City 60, Greene County 28
S.C. East 64, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56
Seymour 63, Moulton-Udell 30
Sioux Center 67, Boyden-Hull 55
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 44, Pocahontas 37
Sioux City, North 69, Le Mars 64
South Winneshiek 79, West Central, Maynard 27
Southeast Valley 97, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 14
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 68, Southwest Valley 50
Spirit Lake 65, Cherokee 44
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 73, Shenandoah 34
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 65, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 35
St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 59, HMS 29
Storm Lake 68, Estherville-Lincoln Central 34
Treynor 79, IKM-Manning 49
Tripoli 56, Rockford 54
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 36
Union Community, LaPorte City 65, Sumner-Fredericksburg 61
Unity Christian 70, Central Lyon 47
Valley, West Des Moines 68, Ankeny Centennial 44
Van Buren, Keosauqua 74, Danville 64
Van Meter 52, Earlham 51
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Oelwein 38
Washington 61, Mt Pleasant 50
Waterloo Christian School 84, Clarksville 74
Waukee 59, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 51
Waukee Northwest 68, Southeast Polk 32
Wayne, Corydon 52, Nodaway Valley 38
Webster City 54, Algona 47
West Bend-Mallard 48, Alta-Aurelia 39
West Branch 64, West Liberty 57
West Burlington 79, Central Lee, Donnellson 39
West Fork, Sheffield 70, St Ansgar 58
West Lyon, Inwood 78, Sibley-Ocheyedan 34
West Marshall, State Center 46, South Hamilton, Jewell 29
Western Christian 77, Lincoln Lutheran, Neb. 65
Winterset 50, Carroll 43
Woodbine 86, Ar-We-Va 43
Woodward-Granger 64, Ogden 62
MAC shootout=
Underwood 47, Conestoga, Neb. 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Don Bosco, Gilbertville vs. Dunkerton, ppd.
