Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM 41, Ballard 30

Akron-Westfield 45, Trinity Christian 28

Albia 76, Eldon Cardinal 31

Ankeny Centennial 73, Valley, West Des Moines 42

Ankeny Christian Academy 47, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 23

Assumption, Davenport 48, Davenport, Central 20

BGM 48, Belle Plaine 12

Baxter 54, Collins-Maxwell 25

Bedford 71, Hamburg 5

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 59, Glidden-Ralston 26

CAM, Anita 54, Paton-Churdan 13

Carlisle 55, Gilbert 48

Carroll 50, Winterset 37

Cascade,Western Dubuque 57, Camanche 22

Cedar Rapids Xavier 61, Cedar Rapids, Washington 36

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 50, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 49

Central Lee, Donnellson 62, West Burlington 37

Clarksville 49, Waterloo Christian School 17

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 57, Wapello 23

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 65, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14

Crestwood, Cresco 65, New Hampton 52

Des Moines, Hoover 53, D.M. North 28

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 58, Waukee 31

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 60, Chariton 16

Emmetsburg 53, South Central Calhoun 34

Estherville-Lincoln Central 52, Storm Lake 33

Fort Dodge 40, Marshalltown 21

GTRA 55, East Sac County 35

Glenwood 49, Creston 40

Grundy Center 64, East Marshall, LeGrand 18

HMS 50, St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 35

Hinton 74, Harris-Lake Park 35

Homer, Neb. 70, Lawton-Bronson 42

Hudson 65, Dike-New Hartford 49

Iowa Valley, Marengo 45, H-L-V, Victor 34

Johnston 65, Urbandale 30

Kee 62, Central Elkader 33

Keokuk 67, Fairfield 17

Lake Mills 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49

Lewis Central 54, Atlantic 50

MFL-Mar-Mac 70, Postville 15

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 51, North Linn, Troy Mills 47

Marion 52, Independence 48

Mediapolis 68, New London 13

Melcher-Dallas 54, Orient-Macksburg 23

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 52, Durant-Bennett 49

Mt Vernon 70, West Delaware, Manchester 46

Newell-Fonda 92, Manson Northwest Webster 41

Nodaway Valley 58, Wayne, Corydon 50

North Mahaska, New Sharon 75, Moravia 16

Osage 41, Nashua-Plainfield 25

PCM 60, Nevada 23

Pleasant Valley 68, Muscatine 15

Pocahontas 62, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 44

Regina, Iowa City 60, Tipton 51

Rock Valley 63, MOC-Floyd Valley 33

Seymour 42, Moulton-Udell 21

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 41, Southwest Valley 38

Spirit Lake 61, Cherokee 55

Springville 59, Alburnett 44

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 51, Shenandoah 48

Sumner-Fredericksburg 45, Union Community, LaPorte City 34

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 61, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 20

Underwood 56, Conestoga, Neb. 25

Waukee Northwest 63, Southeast Polk 36

Williamsburg 44, Clear Creek-Amana 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central City vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop, ccd.

Exira-EHK vs. West Harrison, Mondamin, ccd.

Rockford vs. Tripoli, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..