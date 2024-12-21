Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM 41, Ballard 30
Akron-Westfield 45, Trinity Christian 28
Albia 76, Eldon Cardinal 31
Ankeny Centennial 73, Valley, West Des Moines 42
Ankeny Christian Academy 47, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 23
Assumption, Davenport 48, Davenport, Central 20
BGM 48, Belle Plaine 12
Baxter 54, Collins-Maxwell 25
Bedford 71, Hamburg 5
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 59, Glidden-Ralston 26
CAM, Anita 54, Paton-Churdan 13
Carlisle 55, Gilbert 48
Carroll 50, Winterset 37
Cascade,Western Dubuque 57, Camanche 22
Cedar Rapids Xavier 61, Cedar Rapids, Washington 36
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 50, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 49
Central Lee, Donnellson 62, West Burlington 37
Clarksville 49, Waterloo Christian School 17
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 57, Wapello 23
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 65, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14
Crestwood, Cresco 65, New Hampton 52
Des Moines, Hoover 53, D.M. North 28
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 58, Waukee 31
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 60, Chariton 16
Emmetsburg 53, South Central Calhoun 34
Estherville-Lincoln Central 52, Storm Lake 33
Fort Dodge 40, Marshalltown 21
GTRA 55, East Sac County 35
Glenwood 49, Creston 40
Grundy Center 64, East Marshall, LeGrand 18
HMS 50, St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 35
Hinton 74, Harris-Lake Park 35
Homer, Neb. 70, Lawton-Bronson 42
Hudson 65, Dike-New Hartford 49
Iowa Valley, Marengo 45, H-L-V, Victor 34
Johnston 65, Urbandale 30
Kee 62, Central Elkader 33
Keokuk 67, Fairfield 17
Lake Mills 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49
Lewis Central 54, Atlantic 50
MFL-Mar-Mac 70, Postville 15
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 51, North Linn, Troy Mills 47
Marion 52, Independence 48
Mediapolis 68, New London 13
Melcher-Dallas 54, Orient-Macksburg 23
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 52, Durant-Bennett 49
Mt Vernon 70, West Delaware, Manchester 46
Newell-Fonda 92, Manson Northwest Webster 41
Nodaway Valley 58, Wayne, Corydon 50
North Mahaska, New Sharon 75, Moravia 16
Osage 41, Nashua-Plainfield 25
PCM 60, Nevada 23
Pleasant Valley 68, Muscatine 15
Pocahontas 62, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 44
Regina, Iowa City 60, Tipton 51
Rock Valley 63, MOC-Floyd Valley 33
Seymour 42, Moulton-Udell 21
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 41, Southwest Valley 38
Spirit Lake 61, Cherokee 55
Springville 59, Alburnett 44
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 51, Shenandoah 48
Sumner-Fredericksburg 45, Union Community, LaPorte City 34
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 61, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 20
Underwood 56, Conestoga, Neb. 25
Waukee Northwest 63, Southeast Polk 36
Williamsburg 44, Clear Creek-Amana 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central City vs. East Buchanan, Winthrop, ccd.
Exira-EHK vs. West Harrison, Mondamin, ccd.
Rockford vs. Tripoli, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..