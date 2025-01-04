Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 43, Dike-New Hartford 33

Aplington-Parkersburg 46, Grundy Center 39

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, West Liberty 58

Montezuma 63, Keota 35

North Fayette Valley 53, Kee 47

Omaha Skutt, Neb. 64, S.C. East 30

Sheldon 39, Boyden-Hull 23

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 51, South Winneshiek 27

Underwood 39, Tri-Center, Neola 37

West Marshall, State Center 62, Roland-Story, Story City 51

Western Christian 73, Newell-Fonda 37

