Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 43, Dike-New Hartford 33
Aplington-Parkersburg 46, Grundy Center 39
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 66, West Liberty 58
Montezuma 63, Keota 35
North Fayette Valley 53, Kee 47
Omaha Skutt, Neb. 64, S.C. East 30
Sheldon 39, Boyden-Hull 23
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 51, South Winneshiek 27
Underwood 39, Tri-Center, Neola 37
West Marshall, State Center 62, Roland-Story, Story City 51
Western Christian 73, Newell-Fonda 37
