Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 60, Dexter 49
Alanson 76, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 47
Allendale 72, West Michigan Aviation 33
Bad Axe 73, Akron-Fairgrove 20
Bay City John Glenn 55, Garber 50
Blanchard Montabella 46, Oscoda 40
Bridgeport 47, Alma 45
Bronson 69, Bellevue 55
Brown City 69, Mayville 52
Byron Center South Christian 65, Wyoming 53
Chesaning 47, Fulton-Middleton 35
Clarkston 64, North Farmington 46
Corunna 59, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 52
Dearborn Heights Star 67, Detroit Cristo Rey 24
Detroit Douglass 66, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 35
Detroit East English 62, Detroit Southeastern 57
Eastpointe East Detroit 63, New Haven 57
Evart 69, Morley-Stanwood 42
Flint Carman-Ainsworth 75, Bay City Central 36
Fowler 69, Marshall 57
Gaylord 80, Alpena 40
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 54, Grand Rapids Christian 43
Grosse Pointe North 55, DeWitt 44
Gwinn 59, Gladstone 49
Hannahville Indian 72, Beaver Island 44
Hartland 58, South Lyon 50
Hudsonville Unity Christian 70, Zeeland East 57
Ishpeming 85, Manistique 42
Ishpeming Westwood 61, Iron Mountain 56
Jackson Lumen Christi 59, Detroit Loyola 36
Lake Leelanau St Mary 51, Frankfort 40
Livonia Churchill 46, Waterford Kettering 44
Lowell 45, St Johns 43
Marion 48, Kalkaska 29
Mason 62, Charlotte 47
Melvindale 53, Allen Park 51
Melvindale ABT 50, Novi Christian 45
Menominee 68, Escanaba 38
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 66, Reed City 34
Midland Dow 52, Flushing 37
Munising 65, Brimley 41
Napoleon 57, Dansville 40
North Muskegon 65, Montague 22
Novi 67, Walled Lake Northern 37
Onekama 53, Traverse City Christian 46
Ontonagon 63, Hancock 35
Oxford 57, Lake Orion 37
Pentwater 85, Big Rapids Crossroads 15
Pickford 67, Harbor Light Christian 36
Pontiac 64, Southfield A&T 46
Portland 64, Williamston 58
Rochester 59, Bloomfield Hills 48
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 63, Berkley 43
Rockford 76, Grand Haven 37
Rogers City 47, Heston 33
Saginaw Nouvel 74, Carrollton 38
Saline 50, Dearborn Fordson 48
Schoolcraft 46, Olivet 43
South Lyon East 67, Salem 41
Sparta 73, Howard City Tri-County 45
St Joseph 52, Coloma 47
Summit 71, Detroit Lincoln-King 30
Tecumseh 52, Jackson Northwest 46
Traverse City Central 60, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 51
Troy Athens 55, Birmingham Seaholm 52
Union City 77, Homer 45
Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 66, Lake Linden-Hubbell 25
West Bloomfield 63, Ferndale 60
Whiteford 65, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 64, OT
Yale 43, Harbor Beach 41
