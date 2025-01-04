Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 60, Dexter 49

Alanson 76, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 47

Allendale 72, West Michigan Aviation 33

Bad Axe 73, Akron-Fairgrove 20

Bay City John Glenn 55, Garber 50

Blanchard Montabella 46, Oscoda 40

Bridgeport 47, Alma 45

Bronson 69, Bellevue 55

Brown City 69, Mayville 52

Byron Center South Christian 65, Wyoming 53

Chesaning 47, Fulton-Middleton 35

Clarkston 64, North Farmington 46

Corunna 59, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 52

Dearborn Heights Star 67, Detroit Cristo Rey 24

Detroit Douglass 66, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 35

Detroit East English 62, Detroit Southeastern 57

Eastpointe East Detroit 63, New Haven 57

Evart 69, Morley-Stanwood 42

Flint Carman-Ainsworth 75, Bay City Central 36

Fowler 69, Marshall 57

Gaylord 80, Alpena 40

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 54, Grand Rapids Christian 43

Grosse Pointe North 55, DeWitt 44

Gwinn 59, Gladstone 49

Hannahville Indian 72, Beaver Island 44

Hartland 58, South Lyon 50

Hudsonville Unity Christian 70, Zeeland East 57

Ishpeming 85, Manistique 42

Ishpeming Westwood 61, Iron Mountain 56

Jackson Lumen Christi 59, Detroit Loyola 36

Lake Leelanau St Mary 51, Frankfort 40

Livonia Churchill 46, Waterford Kettering 44

Lowell 45, St Johns 43

Marion 48, Kalkaska 29

Mason 62, Charlotte 47

Melvindale 53, Allen Park 51

Melvindale ABT 50, Novi Christian 45

Menominee 68, Escanaba 38

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 66, Reed City 34

Midland Dow 52, Flushing 37

Munising 65, Brimley 41

Napoleon 57, Dansville 40

North Muskegon 65, Montague 22

Novi 67, Walled Lake Northern 37

Onekama 53, Traverse City Christian 46

Ontonagon 63, Hancock 35

Oxford 57, Lake Orion 37

Pentwater 85, Big Rapids Crossroads 15

Pickford 67, Harbor Light Christian 36

Pontiac 64, Southfield A&T 46

Portland 64, Williamston 58

Rochester 59, Bloomfield Hills 48

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 63, Berkley 43

Rockford 76, Grand Haven 37

Rogers City 47, Heston 33

Saginaw Nouvel 74, Carrollton 38

Saline 50, Dearborn Fordson 48

Schoolcraft 46, Olivet 43

South Lyon East 67, Salem 41

Sparta 73, Howard City Tri-County 45

St Joseph 52, Coloma 47

Summit 71, Detroit Lincoln-King 30

Tecumseh 52, Jackson Northwest 46

Traverse City Central 60, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 51

Troy Athens 55, Birmingham Seaholm 52

Union City 77, Homer 45

Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 66, Lake Linden-Hubbell 25

West Bloomfield 63, Ferndale 60

Whiteford 65, Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 64, OT

Yale 43, Harbor Beach 41

