Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anoka 77, Coon Rapids 48

Breckenridge 38, Barnesville 32

Buffalo 50, Sartell-St. Stephen 46

Cretin-Derham Hall 62, Woodbury 54

DeLaSalle 66, Benilde-St Margaret’s 63

Eagan 44, Lakeville South 42

Eastview 78, Rosemount 53

Fairmont 68, Jackson County Central 48

Fridley 84, St. Paul Harding 22

Glencoe-Silver Lake 73, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 58

Hayfield 72, Kenyon-Wanamingo 37

Heritage Christian Academy 72, St. Paul Highland Park 20

Hill-Murray 73, Simley 23

Kasson-Mantorville 57, Pine Island 27

Little Falls 67, Swanville 27

Mahtomedi 65, Totino-Grace 43

Marshall 76, Pipestone 50

North Woods 70, Cook County 28

Ogilvie 66, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 61

Park (Cottage Grove) 69, Apple Valley 38

Park Rapids 83, Pillager 50

Perham 70, Staples-Motley 33

Pine River-Backus 73, Verndale 25

Prior Lake 51, Shakopee 44

Renville County West 55, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 48

Spectrum 59, Mille Lacs 32

St. Francis 47, Cambridge-Isanti 43

St. James Area 77, Luverne 40

Tri-City United 69, Blue Earth Area 22

Two Rivers 87, Hastings 73

Visitation 70, St Louis Park 28

Wayzata 72, Roseville 56

West Central 51, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 33

Windom 63, Redwood Valley 59

