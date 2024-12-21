Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anoka 77, Coon Rapids 48
Breckenridge 38, Barnesville 32
Buffalo 50, Sartell-St. Stephen 46
Cretin-Derham Hall 62, Woodbury 54
DeLaSalle 66, Benilde-St Margaret’s 63
Eagan 44, Lakeville South 42
Eastview 78, Rosemount 53
Fairmont 68, Jackson County Central 48
Fridley 84, St. Paul Harding 22
Glencoe-Silver Lake 73, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 58
Hayfield 72, Kenyon-Wanamingo 37
Heritage Christian Academy 72, St. Paul Highland Park 20
Hill-Murray 73, Simley 23
Kasson-Mantorville 57, Pine Island 27
Little Falls 67, Swanville 27
Mahtomedi 65, Totino-Grace 43
Marshall 76, Pipestone 50
North Woods 70, Cook County 28
Ogilvie 66, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 61
Park (Cottage Grove) 69, Apple Valley 38
Park Rapids 83, Pillager 50
Perham 70, Staples-Motley 33
Pine River-Backus 73, Verndale 25
Prior Lake 51, Shakopee 44
Renville County West 55, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 48
Spectrum 59, Mille Lacs 32
St. Francis 47, Cambridge-Isanti 43
St. James Area 77, Luverne 40
Tri-City United 69, Blue Earth Area 22
Two Rivers 87, Hastings 73
Visitation 70, St Louis Park 28
Wayzata 72, Roseville 56
West Central 51, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 33
Windom 63, Redwood Valley 59
