Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battle Creek Lakeview 46, Battle Creek Harper Creek 27

Carney-Nadeau 80, Goodman-Pembine, Wis. 15

Detroit Cass Tech 60, Romulus 31

Flint Hamady 45, Warren Cousino 23

Frankenmuth 56, Flint Powers 50

Genesee 57, Mt Morris 6

Gibraltar Carlson 51, Newport Jefferson 32

Harbor Springs 51, East Jordan 23

Ida 46, Flat Rock 42

Indpls Pike, Ind. 57, Wayne Memorial 52

Jackson Northwest 36, Springport 34

Ludington 40, Kingsford 37

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 44, Algonac 40

Monroe 46, Brownstown Woodhaven 44

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 44, Battle Creek Central 34

Muskegon Mona Shores 40, Zeeland West 35

Muskegon Orchard View 51, Kalamazoo Phoenix 13

Negaunee 47, Ewen – Trout Creek 30

New Boston Huron 57, Whiteford 41

Niagara, Wis. 47, Eben Junction Superior Central 20

Pittsford 41, Camden-Frontier 10

Royal Oak Shrine 45, Memphis 12

Union City 58, Battle Creek St Philip 44

Waldron 59, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 24

Yale 56, Alpena 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..