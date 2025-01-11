Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 54, Sturgeon Bay 49
Almond-Bancroft 52, Rosholt 33
Appleton East 55, Oshkosh West 45
Appleton North 75, Kaukauna 74
Cambridge 75, Wisconsin Heights 30
Crivitz 67, Oneida Nation 32
De Pere 83, Ashwaubenon 82
Deerfield 74, Williams Bay 53
Durand-Arkansaw 77, Mondovi 36
Eau Claire Memorial 26, Rice Lake 26
Eau Claire North 73, Chippewa Falls 34
Fall Creek 42, Bloomer 39
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 56, Peshtigo 55
Howards Grove 81, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 61
Hurley 56, Three Lakes 45
Ithaca 52, De Soto 49, OT
Kiel 54, Brillion 51
Lac Courte Oreilles 46, Mercer 45
Marshfield 67, Stevens Point 61
Martin Luther 61, Shoreland Lutheran 52
McDonell Central 51, Stanley-Boyd 43
Milwaukee Lutheran 70, Shorewood 65
Milwaukee South 76, Audubon 57
Monroe 73, East Troy 52
Mukwonago 61, Muskego 41
Neenah 88, Appleton West 62
Newman Catholic 66, Phillips 56
Notre Dame 58, Pulaski 57
Oak Creek 71, Racine Case 56
Oconto Falls 68, Coleman 50
Oostburg 66, Sheboygan Christian 46
Owen-Withee 70, Neillsville 48
Pius XI Catholic 92, Cudahy 40
Plymouth 87, Ripon 54
Potosi 48, Albany 37
Reedsville 65, St. Mary 63, OT
River Falls 68, Hudson 67
Royall 82, Riverdale 42
Slinger 50, West Bend West 40
Southern Door 74, Gibraltar 37
Spring Valley 66, Elk Mound 62
St Mary’s Springs 67, Laconia 65
Stratford 70, Abbotsford 35
Union Grove 82, Badger 62
West De Pere 76, Xavier 53
Whitnall 70, South Milwaukee 51
Wisconsin Dells 79, Wautoma 32
Wisconsin Lutheran 87, West Allis Central 70
___
