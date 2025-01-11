Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 54, Sturgeon Bay 49

Almond-Bancroft 52, Rosholt 33

Appleton East 55, Oshkosh West 45

Appleton North 75, Kaukauna 74

Cambridge 75, Wisconsin Heights 30

Crivitz 67, Oneida Nation 32

De Pere 83, Ashwaubenon 82

Deerfield 74, Williams Bay 53

Durand-Arkansaw 77, Mondovi 36

Eau Claire Memorial 26, Rice Lake 26

Eau Claire North 73, Chippewa Falls 34

Fall Creek 42, Bloomer 39

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 56, Peshtigo 55

Howards Grove 81, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 61

Hurley 56, Three Lakes 45

Ithaca 52, De Soto 49, OT

Kiel 54, Brillion 51

Lac Courte Oreilles 46, Mercer 45

Marshfield 67, Stevens Point 61

Martin Luther 61, Shoreland Lutheran 52

McDonell Central 51, Stanley-Boyd 43

Milwaukee Lutheran 70, Shorewood 65

Milwaukee South 76, Audubon 57

Monroe 73, East Troy 52

Mukwonago 61, Muskego 41

Neenah 88, Appleton West 62

Newman Catholic 66, Phillips 56

Notre Dame 58, Pulaski 57

Oak Creek 71, Racine Case 56

Oconto Falls 68, Coleman 50

Oostburg 66, Sheboygan Christian 46

Owen-Withee 70, Neillsville 48

Pius XI Catholic 92, Cudahy 40

Plymouth 87, Ripon 54

Potosi 48, Albany 37

Reedsville 65, St. Mary 63, OT

River Falls 68, Hudson 67

Royall 82, Riverdale 42

Slinger 50, West Bend West 40

Southern Door 74, Gibraltar 37

Spring Valley 66, Elk Mound 62

St Mary’s Springs 67, Laconia 65

Stratford 70, Abbotsford 35

Union Grove 82, Badger 62

West De Pere 76, Xavier 53

Whitnall 70, South Milwaukee 51

Wisconsin Dells 79, Wautoma 32

Wisconsin Lutheran 87, West Allis Central 70

