Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 67, Clinton 59

All Saints (MI) 59, Kinde-North Huron 52

Armada 66, Algonac 17

Bedford 78, Whiteford 39

Blanchard Montabella 51, Carson City-Crystal 48

Brighton Charyl Stockwell 69, Lutheran Westland 62

Buckley 56, Benzie Central 54

Burton Bentley 68, Capac 48

Calumet 55, Baraga 33

Center Line 74, Clinton Township Clintondale 34

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 68, Utica Eisenhower 50

Coleman 72, Merrill 63

Crystal Falls Forest Park 62, Munising 56

Dearborn Heights Star 69, Oakland International 22

Delton Kellogg 53, Saugatuck 42

Detroit Lincoln-King 86, Detroit Mumford 66

Detroit Old Redford 84, Edison 46

Detroit UD Jesuit 69, Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 64

Erie-Mason 42, Carleton Airport 38

Escanaba 38, Gladstone 36

Farmington 70, Harper Woods 28

Ferndale 58, Auburn Hills Avondale 57

Flint Powers 69, Gabriel Richard Catholic 66

Flushing 59, Corunna 42

Fowler 61, Potterville 21

Frankenmuth 55, Saginaw Swan Valley 34

Frankfort 49, Maple City Glen Lake 42

Gaylord St Mary 55, Pellston 44

Gladwin 75, Houghton Lake 54

Grand Haven 50, Spring Lake 49

Grand Rapids Covenant 58, Allendale 52

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 60, Zeeland West 50

Grayling 53, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 42

Grosse Ile 62, Taylor Prep 42

Hazel Park 66, New Haven 50

Hemlock 65, Vassar 41

Houghton 74, L’Anse 46

Hudsonville 55, Hudsonville Unity Christian 50

Hurley, Wis. 51, Ironwood 44

Imlay City 54, Belding 44

Jackson 43, Traverse City St Francis 38

Jackson Northwest 64, Pinckney 48

Kalamazoo Phoenix 53, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 50

Kingsford 59, Elk Rapids 32

Kingston 51, Cass City 36

Laingsburg 63, Lansing Christian 56

Lake Orion 52, Troy Athens 41

Lansing Sexton 61, Charlotte 51

Lapeer 72, Clio 51

Manchester 46, Sand Creek 34

Marquette 67, Iron Mountain 47

Mason County Central 64, Ravenna 50

Mason County Eastern 61, Mesick 54

Memphis 61, Landmark Academy 33

Milan 44, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 41

Millington 56, Ithaca 44

Montrose Hill-McCloy 54, Genesee 40

Mt Clemens 43, Southfield Bradford Academy 39

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 59, Breckenridge 21

Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 60, Sparta 59

Negaunee 77, Ishpeming Westwood 76

Newaygo 58, Howard City Tri-County 51

North Muskegon 72, Hart 41

Norway 89, Rapid River 41

Oak Park 53, Birmingham Seaholm 49

Oxford 67, Troy 53

Parchment 73, Schoolcraft 51

Pentwater 79, Bear Lake 66

Pewamo-Westphalia 58, Dansville 9

Pontiac 53, Rochester 29

Portland 50, Lake Odessa Lakewood 36

Shelby 61, Hesperia 38

South Haven 66, Fennville 22

Traverse City Central 71, Bay City Central 15

Utica 64, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 44

Vestaburg 47, Fulton-Middleton 41

Warren Woods Tower 61, Madison Heights Lamphere 58

Wyoming 81, Muskegon Orchard View 31

Yale 49, North Branch 31

Ypsilanti Lincoln 73, Ypsilanti 52

Zion Christian 64, Calhoun Christian 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..