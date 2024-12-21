Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 67, Clinton 59
All Saints (MI) 59, Kinde-North Huron 52
Armada 66, Algonac 17
Bedford 78, Whiteford 39
Blanchard Montabella 51, Carson City-Crystal 48
Brighton Charyl Stockwell 69, Lutheran Westland 62
Buckley 56, Benzie Central 54
Burton Bentley 68, Capac 48
Calumet 55, Baraga 33
Center Line 74, Clinton Township Clintondale 34
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 68, Utica Eisenhower 50
Coleman 72, Merrill 63
Crystal Falls Forest Park 62, Munising 56
Dearborn Heights Star 69, Oakland International 22
Delton Kellogg 53, Saugatuck 42
Detroit Lincoln-King 86, Detroit Mumford 66
Detroit Old Redford 84, Edison 46
Detroit UD Jesuit 69, Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 64
Erie-Mason 42, Carleton Airport 38
Escanaba 38, Gladstone 36
Farmington 70, Harper Woods 28
Ferndale 58, Auburn Hills Avondale 57
Flint Powers 69, Gabriel Richard Catholic 66
Flushing 59, Corunna 42
Fowler 61, Potterville 21
Frankenmuth 55, Saginaw Swan Valley 34
Frankfort 49, Maple City Glen Lake 42
Gaylord St Mary 55, Pellston 44
Gladwin 75, Houghton Lake 54
Grand Haven 50, Spring Lake 49
Grand Rapids Covenant 58, Allendale 52
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 60, Zeeland West 50
Grayling 53, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 42
Grosse Ile 62, Taylor Prep 42
Hazel Park 66, New Haven 50
Hemlock 65, Vassar 41
Houghton 74, L’Anse 46
Hudsonville 55, Hudsonville Unity Christian 50
Hurley, Wis. 51, Ironwood 44
Imlay City 54, Belding 44
Jackson 43, Traverse City St Francis 38
Jackson Northwest 64, Pinckney 48
Kalamazoo Phoenix 53, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 50
Kingsford 59, Elk Rapids 32
Kingston 51, Cass City 36
Laingsburg 63, Lansing Christian 56
Lake Orion 52, Troy Athens 41
Lansing Sexton 61, Charlotte 51
Lapeer 72, Clio 51
Manchester 46, Sand Creek 34
Marquette 67, Iron Mountain 47
Mason County Central 64, Ravenna 50
Mason County Eastern 61, Mesick 54
Memphis 61, Landmark Academy 33
Milan 44, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 41
Millington 56, Ithaca 44
Montrose Hill-McCloy 54, Genesee 40
Mt Clemens 43, Southfield Bradford Academy 39
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 59, Breckenridge 21
Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 60, Sparta 59
Negaunee 77, Ishpeming Westwood 76
Newaygo 58, Howard City Tri-County 51
North Muskegon 72, Hart 41
Norway 89, Rapid River 41
Oak Park 53, Birmingham Seaholm 49
Oxford 67, Troy 53
Parchment 73, Schoolcraft 51
Pentwater 79, Bear Lake 66
Pewamo-Westphalia 58, Dansville 9
Pontiac 53, Rochester 29
Portland 50, Lake Odessa Lakewood 36
Shelby 61, Hesperia 38
South Haven 66, Fennville 22
Traverse City Central 71, Bay City Central 15
Utica 64, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 44
Vestaburg 47, Fulton-Middleton 41
Warren Woods Tower 61, Madison Heights Lamphere 58
Wyoming 81, Muskegon Orchard View 31
Yale 49, North Branch 31
Ypsilanti Lincoln 73, Ypsilanti 52
Zion Christian 64, Calhoun Christian 22
