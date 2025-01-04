Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allen Park 55, Melvindale 4
Allendale 59, West Michigan Aviation 10
Alma 77, Bridgeport 54
Belding 51, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 34
Berrien Springs 37, Parchment 29
Beverly Hills Groves 57, Pinckney 42
Byron Center South Christian 58, Wyoming 44
Caledonia 59, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 29
Calumet 48, Ishpeming Westwood 42
Carney-Nadeau 52, Bark River-Harris 49
Comstock Park 45, Fruitport 31
Concord 49, Bronson 46
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 66, Mackinac Island 31
Croswell-Lexington 44, Port Huron 40
Detroit Leadership 26, Detroit Old Redford 24
East Grand Rapids 58, Cadillac 40
Eben Junction Superior Central 40, Rapid River 22
Edison 54, Clarkston 46
Frankenmuth 60, Freeland 33
Fremont 67, Muskegon Orchard View 33
Grand Rapids West Catholic 57, Wayland Union 38
Grandville Calvin 45, Kelloggsville 9
Hemlock 59, Ithaca 25
Howell 51, Grand Ledge 19
Jackson Lumen Christi 57, Jackson Northwest 29
Lake Linden-Hubbell 68, Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 53
Lake Odessa Lakewood 45, Battle Creek Pennfield 29
Lenawee Christian 62, Adrian 37
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 67, Reed City 36
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 62, Whiteford 34
Montague 47, North Muskegon 30
Mount Pleasant 70, Lapeer 14
Munising 51, Brimley 29
New Buffalo 28, Calhoun Christian 15
Pewamo-Westphalia 53, Flint Powers 50
Phillips, Ill. 48, Detroit Mumford 46
Rockford Guilford, Ill. 60, St. Clair Shores South Lake 26
South Haven 61, Gobles 54
St Johns 45, Lowell 35
Warren Michigan Collegiate 41, Detroit Voyageur 22
Zeeland East 44, Hudsonville Unity Christian 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..