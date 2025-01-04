Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allen Park 55, Melvindale 4

Allendale 59, West Michigan Aviation 10

Alma 77, Bridgeport 54

Belding 51, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 34

Berrien Springs 37, Parchment 29

Beverly Hills Groves 57, Pinckney 42

Byron Center South Christian 58, Wyoming 44

Caledonia 59, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 29

Calumet 48, Ishpeming Westwood 42

Carney-Nadeau 52, Bark River-Harris 49

Comstock Park 45, Fruitport 31

Concord 49, Bronson 46

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 66, Mackinac Island 31

Croswell-Lexington 44, Port Huron 40

Detroit Leadership 26, Detroit Old Redford 24

East Grand Rapids 58, Cadillac 40

Eben Junction Superior Central 40, Rapid River 22

Edison 54, Clarkston 46

Frankenmuth 60, Freeland 33

Fremont 67, Muskegon Orchard View 33

Grand Rapids West Catholic 57, Wayland Union 38

Grandville Calvin 45, Kelloggsville 9

Hemlock 59, Ithaca 25

Howell 51, Grand Ledge 19

Jackson Lumen Christi 57, Jackson Northwest 29

Lake Linden-Hubbell 68, Wakefield-Marenisco Gogebic 53

Lake Odessa Lakewood 45, Battle Creek Pennfield 29

Lenawee Christian 62, Adrian 37

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 67, Reed City 36

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 62, Whiteford 34

Montague 47, North Muskegon 30

Mount Pleasant 70, Lapeer 14

Munising 51, Brimley 29

New Buffalo 28, Calhoun Christian 15

Pewamo-Westphalia 53, Flint Powers 50

Phillips, Ill. 48, Detroit Mumford 46

Rockford Guilford, Ill. 60, St. Clair Shores South Lake 26

South Haven 61, Gobles 54

St Johns 45, Lowell 35

Warren Michigan Collegiate 41, Detroit Voyageur 22

Zeeland East 44, Hudsonville Unity Christian 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..