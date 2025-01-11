Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 42, Jackson 35

Alanson 42, Boyne Falls 14

Ashley 65, Carson City-Crystal 11

Athens 37, Burr Oak 34

Baraga 87, Watersmeet Gogebic 8

Bay City Western 78, Lapeer 38

Buchanan 55, Dowagiac Union 41

Caledonia 47, Jenison 36

Carleton Airport 63, Newport Jefferson 37

Cass City 44, Unionville-Sebewaing 19

Cedarville 58, Flint International 31

Chandler Park Academy High School 36, Detroit Community 34

Coldwater 55, Battle Creek Harper Creek 33

Concord 40, Stockbridge 24

Dearborn 64, Westland John Glenn 4

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 56, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 16

Detroit Leadership 49, Ecorse 6

East Grand Rapids 41, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 17

Eben Junction Superior Central 39, North Central 33

Farmington Hills Mercy 56, Dearborn Divine Child 34

Flint Kearsley 48, Holly 21

Flushing 67, Swartz Creek 11

Freeland 75, Saginaw Swan Valley 19

Fremont 78, Whitehall 42

Goodrich 70, Lake Fenton 13

Grand Rapids West Catholic 62, Byron Center South Christian 49

Grandville Calvin 46, Wyoming Godwin Heights 26

Hamtramck 61, River Rouge 50

Haslett 59, Williamston 40

Hillsdale Academy 52, Litchfield 14

Holton 46, North Muskegon 40

Ithaca 36, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 33

Kalamazoo Christian 54, Schoolcraft 19

Lakeland (MI) 49, Walled Lake Northern 40

Lansing Waverly 50, Okemos 43

Leslie 57, Napoleon 28

Lincoln-Alcona 47, Heston 19

Linden 33, Fenton 24

Macomb Lutheran North 33, Madison Heights Lamphere 20

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 56, Grand Rapids Northview 48

Montague 60, Manistee 45

Negaunee 55, Ishpeming 30

Parma Western 49, Marshall 36

Paw Paw 68, Three Rivers 50

Plymouth 25, Canton 24

St. Clair Shores South Lake 46, Warren Cousino 32

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 67, Eau Claire 14

Traverse City Central 52, Traverse City West 34

Walled Lake Western 43, Walled Lake Central 30

Warren Woods Tower 44, Eastpointe East Detroit 32

Zeeland East 45, Spring Lake 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burton Atherton vs. Beecher, ccd.

Detroit Old Redford vs. Southfield Bradford Academy, ccd.

Jackson Northwest vs. Hastings, ppd.

Portage Northern vs. St Joseph, ppd.

South Lyon East vs. Riverview, ccd.

Waterford Our Lady vs. Detroit Cristo Rey, ccd.

