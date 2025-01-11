Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 42, Jackson 35
Alanson 42, Boyne Falls 14
Ashley 65, Carson City-Crystal 11
Athens 37, Burr Oak 34
Baraga 87, Watersmeet Gogebic 8
Bay City Western 78, Lapeer 38
Buchanan 55, Dowagiac Union 41
Caledonia 47, Jenison 36
Carleton Airport 63, Newport Jefferson 37
Cass City 44, Unionville-Sebewaing 19
Cedarville 58, Flint International 31
Chandler Park Academy High School 36, Detroit Community 34
Coldwater 55, Battle Creek Harper Creek 33
Concord 40, Stockbridge 24
Dearborn 64, Westland John Glenn 4
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 56, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 16
Detroit Leadership 49, Ecorse 6
East Grand Rapids 41, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 17
Eben Junction Superior Central 39, North Central 33
Farmington Hills Mercy 56, Dearborn Divine Child 34
Flint Kearsley 48, Holly 21
Flushing 67, Swartz Creek 11
Freeland 75, Saginaw Swan Valley 19
Fremont 78, Whitehall 42
Goodrich 70, Lake Fenton 13
Grand Rapids West Catholic 62, Byron Center South Christian 49
Grandville Calvin 46, Wyoming Godwin Heights 26
Hamtramck 61, River Rouge 50
Haslett 59, Williamston 40
Hillsdale Academy 52, Litchfield 14
Holton 46, North Muskegon 40
Ithaca 36, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 33
Kalamazoo Christian 54, Schoolcraft 19
Lakeland (MI) 49, Walled Lake Northern 40
Lansing Waverly 50, Okemos 43
Leslie 57, Napoleon 28
Lincoln-Alcona 47, Heston 19
Linden 33, Fenton 24
Macomb Lutheran North 33, Madison Heights Lamphere 20
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 56, Grand Rapids Northview 48
Montague 60, Manistee 45
Negaunee 55, Ishpeming 30
Parma Western 49, Marshall 36
Paw Paw 68, Three Rivers 50
Plymouth 25, Canton 24
St. Clair Shores South Lake 46, Warren Cousino 32
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 67, Eau Claire 14
Traverse City Central 52, Traverse City West 34
Walled Lake Western 43, Walled Lake Central 30
Warren Woods Tower 44, Eastpointe East Detroit 32
Zeeland East 45, Spring Lake 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burton Atherton vs. Beecher, ccd.
Detroit Old Redford vs. Southfield Bradford Academy, ccd.
Jackson Northwest vs. Hastings, ppd.
Portage Northern vs. St Joseph, ppd.
South Lyon East vs. Riverview, ccd.
Waterford Our Lady vs. Detroit Cristo Rey, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..