Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup-West 71, Hillcrest Lutheran 59

Albany 71, Rocori 42

Andover 75, Burnsville 66

Ashby 56, Battle Lake 44

Avail Academy 67, West Lutheran 55

Becker 71, Willmar 62

Benilde-St Margaret’s 75, DeLaSalle 73

Benson 69, Lac qui Parle Valley 66

Blake 85, Spectrum 70

Blue Earth Area 67, Tri-City United 30

Breckenridge 78, Barnesville 53

Buffalo 67, Sartell-St. Stephen 55

Byron 81, Goodhue 72

Caledonia 70, Wabasha-Kellogg 33

Cambridge-Isanti 80, St. Francis 44

Cannon Falls 78, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 38

Cass Lake-Bena 58, Fosston 54

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 58, Sleepy Eye 54

Centennial 71, Forest Lake 57

Chanhassen 81, Minneapolis Washburn 70

Cherry 82, Moose Lake/Willow River 51

Cloquet 100, Hibbing 68

Cromwell 69, South Ridge 50

Dawson-Boyd 84, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 46

Deer River 73, Barnum 60

Detroit Lakes 91, Hawley 57

Eagan 70, Lakeville South 68

East Central 61, Carlton-Wrenshall 29

East Ridge 71, Totino-Grace 62

Eden Valley-Watkins 71, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70

Farmington 75, Lakeville North 62

Fillmore Central 76, Schaeffer Academy 35

Fond du Lac 78, Ogilvie 33

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 61, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 53

Glencoe-Silver Lake 80, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 70

Henning 60, Parkers Prairie 39

Heritage Christian Academy 69, Trinity 53

Hill-Murray 55, Simley 43

Holy Family Catholic 93, Providence Academy 62

Hopkins 105, St Louis Park 80

Houston 56, Spring Grove 40

Irondale 82, Spring Lake Park 66

Jackson County Central 52, Fairmont 49

Jordan 65, Maranatha 63

Kasson-Mantorville 74, Pine Island 63

Kenyon-Wanamingo 75, Hayfield 51

Lakeview 58, Minneota 51

Lanesboro 60, Grand Meadow 43

LeSueur-Henderson 79, NRHEG 29

Legacy Christian 78, St. Agnes 67

Lewiston-Altura 80, La Crescent 68

Liberty Classical 67, Math and Science 47

Litchfield 64, Dassel-Cokato 57

Littlefork-Big Falls 96, Hill City 46

Luverne 82, St. James Area 71

Madelia 88, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 52

Mankato East 77, Northfield 70

Mankato West 70, Winona 54

Maple Grove 80, Delano 47

Maple River 62, Kimball 51

Marshall 68, Pipestone 47

McGregor 90, Floodwood 34

Milaca 60, Little Falls 58

Minneapolis Southwest 87, St. Anthony 66

Minnetonka 73, Chaska 44

Minnewaska 61, Melrose 45

Montevideo 82, BOLD 52

Mounds View 64, Waconia 63

New York Mills 69, Sebeka 61

Nicollet 66, Martin County West 63

Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 56, Rothsay 47

North St Paul 58, South St. Paul 52

North Woods 85, Cook County 67

Orono 92, Richfield 78

PACT 62, Brandon-Evansville 61

Park Center 64, Edina 60

Park Christian 73, Lake Park-Audubon 44

Parnassus 64, Medford 56

Paynesville 85, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 66

Pequot Lakes 83, Grand Rapids 34

Perham 64, Staples-Motley 48

Princeton 87, Pierz 61

Prior Lake 88, Shakopee 84

Proctor 50, Rock Ridge 43

Randolph 71, Blooming Prairie 65

Red Rock Central 69, Yellow Medicine East 53

Redwood Valley 106, Windom 89

Rochester Mayo 77, New Prague 70

Rockford 60, Zimmerman 54

Rosemount 83, Eastview 79

Royalton 73, Aitkin 52

Rushford-Peterson 77, Chatfield 52

Sacred Heart 72, BGMR 50

Sauk Rapids-Rice 89, Rogers 73

Springfield 87, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 82

St Michael-Albertville 78, Brainerd 70

St. Charles 63, Winona Cotter 53

St. Cloud Cathedral 53, Foley 49

St. Croix Lutheran 72, Hiawatha 59

St. Paul Como Park 79, Minneapolis South 73

St. Paul Harding 83, Fridley 72

St. Paul Humboldt 79, Higher 56

St. Paul Johnson 76, Minneapolis Camden 61

St. Peter 85, New Ulm 67

Stephen-Argyle 70, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 40

Stillwater 55, Mahtomedi 45

Swanville 72, Mille Lacs 48

Tartan 74, St. Thomas Academy 65

Two Rivers 87, Hastings 73

Wabasso 91, New Ulm Cathedral 77

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 87, Chisholm 48

Warroad 77, Thief River Falls 67

Waseca 81, Worthington 34

Watertown-Mayer 70, Norwood Young America 45

West Central 62, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 59

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 83, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 50

White Bear Lake 55, Osseo 51

Wilmot, S.D. 53, Ortonville 46

Win-E-Mac 67, Blackduck 36

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60, Rochester Lourdes 24

