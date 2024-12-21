Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup-West 71, Hillcrest Lutheran 59
Albany 71, Rocori 42
Andover 75, Burnsville 66
Ashby 56, Battle Lake 44
Avail Academy 67, West Lutheran 55
Becker 71, Willmar 62
Benilde-St Margaret’s 75, DeLaSalle 73
Benson 69, Lac qui Parle Valley 66
Blake 85, Spectrum 70
Blue Earth Area 67, Tri-City United 30
Breckenridge 78, Barnesville 53
Buffalo 67, Sartell-St. Stephen 55
Byron 81, Goodhue 72
Caledonia 70, Wabasha-Kellogg 33
Cambridge-Isanti 80, St. Francis 44
Cannon Falls 78, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 38
Cass Lake-Bena 58, Fosston 54
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 58, Sleepy Eye 54
Centennial 71, Forest Lake 57
Chanhassen 81, Minneapolis Washburn 70
Cherry 82, Moose Lake/Willow River 51
Cloquet 100, Hibbing 68
Cromwell 69, South Ridge 50
Dawson-Boyd 84, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 46
Deer River 73, Barnum 60
Detroit Lakes 91, Hawley 57
Eagan 70, Lakeville South 68
East Central 61, Carlton-Wrenshall 29
East Ridge 71, Totino-Grace 62
Eden Valley-Watkins 71, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70
Farmington 75, Lakeville North 62
Fillmore Central 76, Schaeffer Academy 35
Fond du Lac 78, Ogilvie 33
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 61, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 53
Glencoe-Silver Lake 80, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 70
Henning 60, Parkers Prairie 39
Heritage Christian Academy 69, Trinity 53
Hill-Murray 55, Simley 43
Holy Family Catholic 93, Providence Academy 62
Hopkins 105, St Louis Park 80
Houston 56, Spring Grove 40
Irondale 82, Spring Lake Park 66
Jackson County Central 52, Fairmont 49
Jordan 65, Maranatha 63
Kasson-Mantorville 74, Pine Island 63
Kenyon-Wanamingo 75, Hayfield 51
Lakeview 58, Minneota 51
Lanesboro 60, Grand Meadow 43
LeSueur-Henderson 79, NRHEG 29
Legacy Christian 78, St. Agnes 67
Lewiston-Altura 80, La Crescent 68
Liberty Classical 67, Math and Science 47
Litchfield 64, Dassel-Cokato 57
Littlefork-Big Falls 96, Hill City 46
Luverne 82, St. James Area 71
Madelia 88, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 52
Mankato East 77, Northfield 70
Mankato West 70, Winona 54
Maple Grove 80, Delano 47
Maple River 62, Kimball 51
Marshall 68, Pipestone 47
McGregor 90, Floodwood 34
Milaca 60, Little Falls 58
Minneapolis Southwest 87, St. Anthony 66
Minnetonka 73, Chaska 44
Minnewaska 61, Melrose 45
Montevideo 82, BOLD 52
Mounds View 64, Waconia 63
New York Mills 69, Sebeka 61
Nicollet 66, Martin County West 63
Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 56, Rothsay 47
North St Paul 58, South St. Paul 52
North Woods 85, Cook County 67
Orono 92, Richfield 78
PACT 62, Brandon-Evansville 61
Park Center 64, Edina 60
Park Christian 73, Lake Park-Audubon 44
Parnassus 64, Medford 56
Paynesville 85, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 66
Pequot Lakes 83, Grand Rapids 34
Perham 64, Staples-Motley 48
Princeton 87, Pierz 61
Prior Lake 88, Shakopee 84
Proctor 50, Rock Ridge 43
Randolph 71, Blooming Prairie 65
Red Rock Central 69, Yellow Medicine East 53
Redwood Valley 106, Windom 89
Rochester Mayo 77, New Prague 70
Rockford 60, Zimmerman 54
Rosemount 83, Eastview 79
Royalton 73, Aitkin 52
Rushford-Peterson 77, Chatfield 52
Sacred Heart 72, BGMR 50
Sauk Rapids-Rice 89, Rogers 73
Springfield 87, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 82
St Michael-Albertville 78, Brainerd 70
St. Charles 63, Winona Cotter 53
St. Cloud Cathedral 53, Foley 49
St. Croix Lutheran 72, Hiawatha 59
St. Paul Como Park 79, Minneapolis South 73
St. Paul Harding 83, Fridley 72
St. Paul Humboldt 79, Higher 56
St. Paul Johnson 76, Minneapolis Camden 61
St. Peter 85, New Ulm 67
Stephen-Argyle 70, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 40
Stillwater 55, Mahtomedi 45
Swanville 72, Mille Lacs 48
Tartan 74, St. Thomas Academy 65
Two Rivers 87, Hastings 73
Wabasso 91, New Ulm Cathedral 77
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 87, Chisholm 48
Warroad 77, Thief River Falls 67
Waseca 81, Worthington 34
Watertown-Mayer 70, Norwood Young America 45
West Central 62, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 59
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 83, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 50
White Bear Lake 55, Osseo 51
Wilmot, S.D. 53, Ortonville 46
Win-E-Mac 67, Blackduck 36
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 60, Rochester Lourdes 24
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..